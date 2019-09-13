comscore Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones
  • Home
  • News
  • Google One now supports automatic backup for Android smartphones
News

Google One now supports automatic backup for Android smartphones

News

Google One was launched last year as a paid cloud storage subscription service. It is priced in India offering two months for free on annual subscription.

  • Published: September 13, 2019 12:59 PM IST
Google One

Google One has been updated with automatic phone backups option. The primary subscription service for expanded cloud storage from the search giant is getting the option as part of its paid plans. The cloud service already handles the standard Android backup including your app data, call history, contacts, settings and SMS messages. It also keeps backups of original photos, videos and other multimedia messages (MMS). With the new feature, Google One users will be able to restore backups from the app.

Automatic phone backup comes to Google One

The feature will come handy to those who purchase a new Android smartphone and want to restore data from their older device. According to Android Authority, the RCS messages won’t be backed up generally but it also depends on your phone, carrier and messaging application. Google specifically mentions that T-Mobile and Metro, which don’t universally support RCS messages. You will be able to back up RCS messages from these carriers using Google One.

Google One cloud storage plans pricing announced for India; free 2 months on annual subscription

Also Read

Google One cloud storage plans pricing announced for India; free 2 months on annual subscription

If you want automatic phone backups then you will need a Google One membership. You will also need the membership to back up your original-quality photos, videos and MMS messages. The automatic phone backup for users of this service should be rolling out now. In terms of pricing, the Google One membership starts at $1.99 per month for 100GB of data.

Fake antivirus apps plaguing Google Play Store: Report

Also Read

Fake antivirus apps plaguing Google Play Store: Report

The same plan is available at Rs 130 per month and includes 100GB of data. Google also offers option for annual payment where customers need to pay only Rs 1,300. The annual plan for the cloud service is equivalent to getting two months for free. Other plans include 200GB for Rs 210 per month and Rs 2,100 per year. With Google One, consumers will be able to choose plans offering 2TB, 10TB, 20TB and 30TB storage options as well.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 13, 2019 12:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones
News
Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones
Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

News

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative

News

OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative

Airtel Digital TV launches all channels pack at Rs 1,675 per month

News

Airtel Digital TV launches all channels pack at Rs 1,675 per month

NASA joins ISRO's effort to establish communication with Vikram

News

NASA joins ISRO's effort to establish communication with Vikram

Most Popular

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to debut in India with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset

Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones

News

Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones
Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

News

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19
OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative

News

OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative
Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video surfaces online yet again

News

Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video surfaces online yet again
Xiaomi Redmi K20 to get Android 10 upgrade in October

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 to get Android 10 upgrade in October

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V17 Pro के बारे में लॉन्च से पहले मिली अहम जानकारी, 19 सितंबर से प्री-ऑर्डर और 27 सितंबर से होगी सेल

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन की लाइव तस्वीरें हुईं लीक, दिखाई दिया डिजाइन

Airtel Xstream Fibre vs Reliance JioFiber : 1Gbps स्पीड के साथ कौन-सा प्लान है बेहतर

Vodafone ने 209 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान किया लॉन्च, अनलिमिटेड कॉल के साथ डेली मिलेगा 1.6GB डाटा

PUBG Mobile रोयाल पास Season 9 हुआ शुरू, जुड़े नए मिशन और स्किन


News

Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability
News
Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to debut in India with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to debut in India with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset
Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones

News

Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones
Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

News

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19
OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative

News

OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative