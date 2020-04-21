Search giant Google has just launched a new Optimize feature for website owners on the internet. This new tool will help companies keep their websites updated during the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus. The company shared details regarding its new Google Optimize tool in a dedicated post on its Marketing Platform blog. In addition to the tool, Google has also released some important tips regarding the tool. This tool joins a recently introduced method to quickly add in information banner on the website. Let’s check out the details about the tool here and how it will help business owners during COVID-19. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds 3 will be smaller and compact; reveals patent images

Google Optimize details

First up, this tool will allow website owners to quickly and easily add business hours or services that have changed. They can also use the tool to “reinforce” that their business is still open during coronavirus pandemic. Beyond this, users can use Google Optimize to update any page on their website. Beyond this, Google has also temporarily removed the restriction of 10 personalizations on a website for the next 90 days. This will allow website owners to make as many updates as required until July 31. If users don’t have a Google Optimize account then they can make one for free. Also Read - Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

Watch: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

Once the website owner has created an Optimize account, they can easily add the update with a banner. They can either use the message templates available or customize the message according to their liking. The tool also allows users to choose the pages where this new banner will appear. Also Read - Google Card under development, could go up against Apple Card, Huawei Card

Users can also set location preferences for the message. This means that the message can appear for users in a specific location. It is worth noting that this is different from the information banner feature that launched last week. Google has also listed several “website best practices” for users. These practices will ensure that the website is user friendly and to the point. These practices including reducing distractions, adjusting the FAQs page, and changing the message for smartphone devices.