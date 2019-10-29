comscore Google owner Alphabet reportedly looking to buy Fitbit
Acquiring Fitbit will help Google have a stronger presence in the growing wearable technology market.

  • Published: October 29, 2019 12:18 PM IST
Google

Tech giant, Google, is eying for a slice in the crowded smartwatch and fitness tracker market. In its efforts, the company is reportedly looking to acquire U.S. wearable device maker, Fitbit. Google parent company, Alphabet, has already made a bid, but no further details are available at the moment.

Google Fitbit takeover detailed

According to a report on Reuters, the offer has been made, but the terms remain undisclosed for now. There is a chance where it might end to be a no deal. However, if the deal works out, it will give Google the required edge.

Google is present in the wearable market on the software level. The company has Wear OS that runs on a number of smartwatches from the likes of Fossil, LG and more. However, Wear OS smartwatches aren’t too popular among users. Apple remains a leader in the segment with the Apple Watch series grabbing almost 50 percent market share.

Samsung with its range of Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches is doing well. Meanwhile, brands like Huawei and Xiaomi have a stronghold in China.

Opens possibilities for Google-branded smartwatch

If we look at Google, it has been focusing on the hardware portfolio over the past 4 years. From Pixel phones to Pixelbook, Pixel Buds and Google Home, the company has expanded its portfolio. If the Fitbit deal goes through, we may finally see the Google-branded smartwatch that we have been hearing about for years.

The deal would also help Fitbit as the company has been struggling to gain significant market share amid strong competition. Fitbit has a range of smartwatches and fitness trackers that help users monitor their daily steps, distance traveled and calories burned. The trackers also measure sleep duration and quality, heart rate, and more. Google’s software expertise and Fitbit’s fitness-focused features would eventually be a win-win for both brands.

  • Published Date: October 29, 2019 12:18 PM IST

