Google parent invests $15 million in Nothing: Know more

Google parent Alphabet's venture capital arm has invested $15 million in OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei's new startup, called Nothing. Details here.

The London based startup plans to initially launch simpler products like wireless earbuds. (Image: Nothing)

OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei has announced that his new brand, called Nothing has received a funding of $15 million from Alphabet Inc’s venture capital unit. The Series A funding round was entirely financed by the GV Team, previously known as Google Ventures. The details regarding the shares are currently unknown. Also Read - Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet

Nothing is already funded by big-name investors, including Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch, Steve Huffman, co-founder and CEO of Reddit, Casey Neistat, YouTuber and Tony Fadell, the creator of iPod and Nest Labs. With this new round, the total amount of financing now stands at $22 million.

The company has announced that with its Series A round, it plans to open up for its community and the general public to invest, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

The London based startup plans to initially launch simpler products like wireless earbuds. It plans to launch multiple products throughout the year, which not only include audio products. Pei during an interview said that the company’s end goal is for all of its devices to talk to each other.

Tom Hulme, General Partner at GV has stated that Pei’s “vision for smart devices is compelling,” and that the company has “high confidence that with Carl’s global mindset, the Nothing team will have a meaningful impact on the market for consumer technology.”

To recall, Pei left BBK Electronics owned OnePlus last year to start his new venture. Nothing is yet to launch its first product.

  • Published Date: February 9, 2021 6:01 PM IST

