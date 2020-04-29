comscore Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google parent Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter; despite slowdown in ad revenues
News

Google parent Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter; despite slowdown in ad revenues

News

Despite significant slowdown in ad revenues, Google parent Alphabet managed to beat revenue estimates.

  • Updated: April 29, 2020 9:14 AM IST
sundar-pichai-google

Google parent Alphabet has announced its earnings for the first quarter earnings for 2020. During the quarter ending March, Alphabet reported revenue of $41.16 billion and earnings of $9.87 per share. The company missed on earnings but beat the revenue projections for the quarter. However, the real highlight of this earnings result were the assurances offered by the company executives. The effect of COVID-19 outbreak on advertising revenue was not as bad as anticipated by the analysts. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds earphones now available for purchase: Check details

With revenue growth 13 percent from the previous year, Alphabet stock saw a jump of 3 percent. CNBC reports the stock went up more than 7 percent in extended trading on Tuesday. Alphabet also revealed that Cloud revenue came in at $2.78 billion during the quarter. The YouTube advertising revenue was $4.04 billion while traffic acquisition costs were at $7.45 billion. Alphabet executives revealed that a difficult quarter is ahead but also suggested that things have improved. Also Read - Here is how to install Google Phone app on your non-Pixel smartphone

Alphabet revenue beats estimates in Q1

During the earnings calls, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat revealed that March may have been the worst hit. Porat added that the company saw abrupt decline in ad revenues in March. The company also assured investors that things did not get worse in April. “Based on our estimates from the end of March through last week for Search, we haven’t seen further deterioration in the percentage of year-on-year revenue declines.” Also Read - Poco F2 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted on Google Play listing

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, said that people are using Google services as they are staying at home. He added that Android app downloads have risen 30 percent from February to March. Pichai also revealed that YouTube watch time has “significantly increased”. He also noted that 100 million students and educators are now using Google Classroom. The company sees search to recover quickly while it continues to cut cost during the quarter.

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based noise cancelling and light-enhancing features

Also Read

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based noise cancelling and light-enhancing features

Alphabet investors expected much worse slowdown in revenue during the first quarter of this year. However, the company delivered a surprise revenue beat despite slowdown. While executives did not paint a rosy picture for the next quarter, it seems prepared to battle the impact of coronavirus pandemic. The increase in Google’s total advertising revenues and growth in YouTube ad revenue are positive signs. However, it will remain difficult to gauge the impact of the pandemic on Alphabet’s different businesses.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2020 9:11 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 29, 2020 9:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer
News
Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30

OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India

News

OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Features

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter

News

Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will go on sale on May 7

Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30

OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India

Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter

News

Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter
Google Pixel Buds earphones now available for purchase: Check details

News

Google Pixel Buds earphones now available for purchase: Check details
WhatsApp says forwarded messages have declined by 70 percent

News

WhatsApp says forwarded messages have declined by 70 percent
Google Phone app: How to install it on a non-Pixel smartphone

How To

Google Phone app: How to install it on a non-Pixel smartphone
Google urges people to 'Stay and Play at Home' with popular past Doodles

News

Google urges people to 'Stay and Play at Home' with popular past Doodles

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी: Jio Data Pack के तहत फ्री मिल रहा है डेली 2GB डाटा

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन 30 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

OnePlus 8 सीरीज की प्री-बुकिंग भारत में शुरू, 1 हजार रुपये का ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Xiaomi के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन में होगा ट्विस्टिंग कैमरा, कंपनी ने फाइल किया पेटेंट

Latest Videos

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!
Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will go on sale on May 7
News
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will go on sale on May 7
Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer

News

Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30
OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India

News

OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India
Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter

News

Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter