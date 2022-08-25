comscore Google partners with MeitY: Here’s what they are up to
Google partners with MeitY to improve online safety in India

Google has launched a cybersecurity up-skilling programme for nearly 100,000 developers, IT, and start-up professionals across the country, at its 'Safer With Google' event.

Google on Thursday launched several initiatives, including new investment and collaboration with the IT Ministry, to safeguard people in India from online harm. Also Read - Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 launched in India: Check price, specs, features

The company launched a cybersecurity up-skilling programme for nearly 100,000 developers, IT, and start-up professionals across the country, at its ‘Safer With Google‘ event. Also Read - Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Apple: Which company collects most data?

Google.org also granted $2 million (Rs 16 crore) to non-profit organisations, including Collective Good Foundation, Point Of View and HelpAge India, to empower high-risk groups such as women, micro entrepreneurs, seniors and the LGBTQ community. Also Read - How to back up data on your Android Device using Google Account: A step-by-step guide

The tech giant said it is also starting a multilingual user awareness campaign supported by the MeitY and Digital India Corporation to encourage millions of internet users to adopt better practices for safer digital transactions.

“As India progresses towards becoming a truly digitally-enabled economy, it is critical that the opportunity of connectivity not come at the price of online safety, and we all come together to build a safer internet for millions of Indians,” said Sanjay Gupta, VP and Country Head, Google India.

Google said it will flag off a multi-city, mixed format cybersecurity Roadshow to reach approximately 100,000 developers, IT and start-up professionals with unique tools, detailed guidance, and best practices on building safer apps by embedding security in all phases of development and adopting modern IT services.

“As more and more citizens become included into the digital economy and derive the benefit of direct access to payments and transfer which are crucial to their progress and prosperity, we have been consciously creating infrastructure, capabilities, and programs that protect our citizens and our country from cyber threats,” said Abhishek Singh, President and CEO, NeGD and MyGov, MD and CEO, Digital India Corporation.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 12:34 PM IST
