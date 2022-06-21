comscore Google Password Manager gets a home screen shortcut on Android
Google Password Manager can now be placed on your Android's home screen

Google's new Play system update has added a home screen shortcut to the Password Manager. With this, you can finally access Google Password Manager on your Android's home screen.

Google’s Password Manager is a great way of storing your passwords safely and then using them to autofill on websites and apps without you needing to type them manually every time you try to log in. However, every time you wanted to access the Password Manager manually, you needed to go to Settings > Privacy and then open it. That’s a hassle, isn’t it? Now, Google is making it easy for you to access all of your passwords as it has finally added a home screen shortcut for the Password manager. Also Read - Google Meet gets picture-in-picture mode: How to use

You can now finally access the Google Password Manager directly without the need of going through Settings. This wasn’t possible earlier. As per the latest Google Play system update, you can send the Password Manager to your home screen and then access it anytime you need. Also Read - How to pin location in Google Maps: A step-by-step guide

All you need to do to turn this on is head to the Settings app >Privacy > Autofill service from Google > Passwords. And finally, you will see the Add shortcut to your home screen option,  simply tap it and then click on the ‘Add to home screen.’ Now you are all set. The Google Password Manager will be on your Android phone’s home screen. Also Read - Google fined $260,000 for breaching data rules

In case you aren’t aware, the Google Password Manager is that which auto-fills your passwords every time you try to log in to a website or app, provided that you have previously opted to save it. To put it simply, when you log in to Gmail or Google services, you see a password and username automatically filled by default, that’s Password Manager in action.

Interestingly, Google also has it on the web browser on desktop, and on iOS on Chrome and other Google apps. Apart from storing and auto-filling passwords, it also tells if any of your passwords are compromised. Then tells you to secure it by changing it. This was recently added to Chrome with version 22.18.

  Published Date: June 21, 2022 10:26 AM IST
  Updated Date: June 21, 2022 10:31 AM IST

