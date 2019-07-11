Just yesterday, Google released the latest Android Q Beta 5 OTA update, which brings improved gestural navigation. So, now users just need to swipe from the corners to use Google Assistant. One will notice indicators in the bottom corners. The latest Android Q beta update is available for all the Pixel phones, which also includes Google’s first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL devices.

Users can get the Android Q beta 5 update via the Android Beta Program or via a manual sideload of the OTA. The company says that if you’re already enrolled and received Beta 4 on your Pixel device, you’ll automatically get the update to Beta 5. The new beta update is “very close to what we’ll see in the final release,” Dave Burke, Android vice president of engineering, said in a blog post.

However, a fresh report claims that Google has paused the rollout of Android Q Beta 5 OTA update as an issue cropped up. Late this evening, Google took to its official Android_Beta subreddit on Reddit for an update, 9to5google reports. The company hasn’t shed light on why the update has been paused. Google only revealed that a few users faced an issue with installing the update. The search giant also promised that it will issue an update after resolving the issue.

“We’re aware of an issue with Android Q Beta 5 related to installing updates. We’ve temporarily paused Beta 5 OTA updates to all Pixel devices as we investigate the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience, and will provide this post once the issue is resolved.”

Besides, last month, Google stopped Android Beta 4 OTA update as well shortly after the release. Due to the issues associated with the Beta 5 version, we would recommend you to not install it. It is worth noting that this is the second beta version out of all the five Beta builds that have caused issues. The latest beta version includes the final APIs and official API 29 SDK for developers. It also includes the latest optimizations and bug fixes, including updates to gestural navigation. Separately, there will be one more Beta release before the public launch later this quarter.