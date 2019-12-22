comscore Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020 and other bonus rewards
News

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020 and other bonus rewards

News

Google Pay has introduced 7 new 2020 Stamps that let you earn up to Rs 2,020 among other bonus rewards. These will be available to collect starting December 23.

google pay 2020 stamps

Earlier this year, Google Pay introduced Diwali Stickers where collecting all 5 stickers, users would earn Rs 251. Now, with the new year almost here, Google has introduced 2020 Stamps that let users earn up to Rs 2,020 and other bonus rewards. Here is all you need to know.

Related Stories


Google Pay 2020 Stamps detailed

Starting December 23, users will be able to collect up to 7 different stamps. These include – Balloon, DJ, Sunglasses, Disco, Toffee, Selfie, and Pizza. Google is calling these cake layers, and upon completing the layer, you can earn a bonus reward. Cash prices range between Rs 202 and Rs 2,020.

How to collect 2020 Stamps

To be able to collect the Google Pay 2020 Stamps, users will have to update the Google Pay app to the latest version. Android users can do it from Google Pay, whereas iOS users can do it from the Play Store.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for getting a stamp, uses need to pay Rs 98 or more to a business, spot, or other Google Pay users. Paying a bill or mobile recharge will also earn users a stamp. What’s more, inviting a friend to the payments using a unique referral code will also help users gain stamps. Whatever method a user chooses, maximum of 5 stamps can be collected daily.

Google Pay: Top features expected in 2020

Also Read

Google Pay: Top features expected in 2020

Expected features in 2020

In the coming updates, Google Pay is set to get card support for tap-to-pay. You will be able to add Visa credit and debit cards to the account. Even one-time mandate, which is a part of UPI 2.00 is set to come soon. What’s more, Google is also reportedly working to bring stories for merchants with the upcoming app update.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 22, 2019 11:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020
News
Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020
Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

News

Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

Winter Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks shortest day, longest night of the year

News

Winter Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks shortest day, longest night of the year

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

News

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

iFFALCON smart TVs discounted on Flipkart: Check price and other details

Deals

iFFALCON smart TVs discounted on Flipkart: Check price and other details

Most Popular

Google Nest Mini Review

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020

Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

Winter Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks shortest day, longest night of the year

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

Huawei P40 Pro to offer a periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020

News

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020
Winter Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks shortest day, longest night of the year

News

Winter Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks shortest day, longest night of the year
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets whopping $242 million pay package

News

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets whopping $242 million pay package
Google Nest Mini Review

Review

Google Nest Mini Review
Facebook planning to build its own operating system: All you need to know

News

Facebook planning to build its own operating system: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

IND vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming : भारत और वेस्ट इंडीज के बीच फाइनल मैच आज, लैपटॉप और स्मार्टफोन में ऐसे देखें लाइव

सबसे लंबी रात और सर्दियों की शुरुआत पर Google ने बनाया Doodle

Flipkart Year End Sale : iFFALCON स्मार्ट टीवी पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट, जानें पूरी डील

Vivo Y11 फोन की बिक्री शुरू, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Flipkart की ईयर-एंड सेल में Tecno Spark Power फोन पर मिलेंगी ये डील्स

News

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020
News
Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020
Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

News

Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints
Winter Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks shortest day, longest night of the year

News

Winter Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks shortest day, longest night of the year
BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

News

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap
Huawei P40 Pro to offer a periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom

News

Huawei P40 Pro to offer a periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom