Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020

Earlier this year, Google Pay introduced Diwali Stickers where collecting all 5 stickers, users would earn Rs 251. Now, with the new year almost here, Google has introduced 2020 Stamps that let users earn up to Rs 2,020 and other bonus rewards. Here is all you need to know.

Google Pay 2020 Stamps detailed

Starting December 23, users will be able to collect up to 7 different stamps. These include – Balloon, DJ, Sunglasses, Disco, Toffee, Selfie, and Pizza. Google is calling these cake layers, and upon completing the layer, you can earn a bonus reward. Cash prices range between Rs 202 and Rs 2,020.

How to collect 2020 Stamps

To be able to collect the Google Pay 2020 Stamps, users will have to update the Google Pay app to the latest version. Android users can do it from Google Pay, whereas iOS users can do it from the Play Store.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for getting a stamp, uses need to pay Rs 98 or more to a business, spot, or other Google Pay users. Paying a bill or mobile recharge will also earn users a stamp. What’s more, inviting a friend to the payments using a unique referral code will also help users gain stamps. Whatever method a user chooses, maximum of 5 stamps can be collected daily.

Expected features in 2020

In the coming updates, Google Pay is set to get card support for tap-to-pay. You will be able to add Visa credit and debit cards to the account. Even one-time mandate, which is a part of UPI 2.00 is set to come soon. What’s more, Google is also reportedly working to bring stories for merchants with the upcoming app update.