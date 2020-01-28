comscore Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users | BGR India
Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users: Here is how to link account and recharge

Check out how to link your FASTag account and enable UPI-based recharge option on Google Pay.

  Published: January 28, 2020 9:47 AM IST
Google Pay FASTag

Google Pay is adding a new feature that will help its users recharge their FASTag accounts. The latest update of the mobile payments service is adding these new options. With the update, Google Pay users will be able to recharge their FASTag accounts using UPI. This will help them avoid long queues at toll plazas for recharge of these accounts. In order to recharge, Google Pay users will simply need to link their FASTag accounts to the Google Pay app. This will make it convenient to recharge and track your payments.

Google Pay: How to enable FASTag recharge option

In order to recharge your FASTag account on Google Pay, you will first need to link the account. In order to do so, you will need to open the Google Pay app and look for the FASTag category. This can be found under the “Bill Payments” section, which can be found by clicking on the New or Rupee symbol. Now, select the FASTag recharge option and select the bank that has issued your FASTag.

At the time of writing, Google Pay offers two options: ICICI FASTag Recharge and IDFC First FASTag Recharge. It is possible that Google will add support for more entities issuing FASTag to its service. “On the next screen, enter your vehicle number and proceed to pay with your bank account,” the company said in a statement. “Users can also check their FASTag account balance for FASTags issued by supported banks with the tap of a button.”

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge, validity and everything else you need to know

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system being operated by the National Highway Authority of India. It relies on Radio Frequency Identification technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner. FASTag became mandatory for all vehicle owners from January 15 of this month. While it was expected to go into effect last month, it has seen multiple extensions. Government has said that over 7 million tags have been issued so far.

