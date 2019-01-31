comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store
News

Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store

News

The Google Pay app for India was able to achieve the milestone in little over a year after its launch.

  • Updated: January 31, 2019 5:19 PM IST
Google Pay Final

Image credit: Google

Google Pay, formerly known as Google Tez is likely to be one of the most important and useful apps that the company has launched in recent years. This app is different from the Google Pay app that is available in other parts of the world. The difference here is that Google Pay for India is based on Unified Payments Interface, a framework that was created by Reserve Bank of India to make online payments easier between different banks. The app was initially launched as Google Tez and later rebranded to Google Pay. According to a new report, the app has crossed the 100 million installs on Google Play Store.

This was initially reported by Android Police hinting at the popularity of the app. Though, it is obvious that the 100 million installs do not signify the total number of users that are running the app. Instead, it signifies the number of times the app has been installed on Android devices. Install metrics also include the devices that come preinstalled with the app, though the number of devices that pack Google Pay out of the box might not be that high.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

The handful of companies that pack Google Pay out of the box include HMD Global, a company that is responsible for bringing back the Nokia-branded smartphones in the market. The number of installations does not signify how popular the app is but 1,688,790 reviews with an average of 4.5 paint a positive picture for the app developers.

Google Tez update adds utility bill payment option

Also Read

Google Tez update adds utility bill payment option

The app was able to achieve the milestone in little over a year after its launch. Though, as noted by the report, Google Pay for India is not the first app to achieve the milestone at this pace. Other apps that achieved the milestone in similar time include YouTube Go, Files Go, and Facebook Messenger Lite.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 4:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 31, 2019 5:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Facebook plans to expand WhatsApp Payments to more countries this year
thumb-img
News
BSNL extra 2.21GB free daily data offer extended till April 30: Here are details
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets January security patch ahead of Android Pie roll out
thumb-img
Deals
Top smartphone deals of the day

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store

Facebook to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram by 2020, Zuckerberg confirms

Facebook plans to expand WhatsApp Payments to more countries this year

Another Apple employee charged with stealing trade secrets by FBI

Apple iPhone XS Max successor could come with triple-rear cameras, USB Type-C port: Report

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store

News

Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store
Fortnite for Android and iOS gets Bluetooth controllers support

Gaming

Fortnite for Android and iOS gets Bluetooth controllers support
Facebook to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram by 2020, Zuckerberg confirms

News

Facebook to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram by 2020, Zuckerberg confirms
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets January security patch ahead of Android Pie roll out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets January security patch ahead of Android Pie roll out
Facebook now has 2.32 billion monthly active users

News

Facebook now has 2.32 billion monthly active users

हिंदी समाचार

सारेगामा कारवां मिनी भक्ति डिजिटल प्लेयर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस और फीचर्स

Tata Sky Digital TV: ट्राई के नियमों के मुताबिक ऐसे करें चैनलों का सिलेक्शन, आज है आखिरी दिन

BSNL का डेली 2.21GB फ्री डाटा अब 30 अप्रैल तक मिलेगा, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

Poco F1 ने कैमरा क्वॉलिटी टेस्ट में गूगल पिक्सल और नोकिया 8 Sirocco को पछाड़ा, iPhone 8 के बेहद करीब

Realme 2 Pro गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द मिलेगा एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

News

Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store
News
Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store
Facebook to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram by 2020, Zuckerberg confirms

News

Facebook to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram by 2020, Zuckerberg confirms
Facebook plans to expand WhatsApp Payments to more countries this year

News

Facebook plans to expand WhatsApp Payments to more countries this year
Another Apple employee charged with stealing trade secrets by FBI

News

Another Apple employee charged with stealing trade secrets by FBI
Apple iPhone XS Max successor could come with triple-rear cameras, USB Type-C port: Report

News

Apple iPhone XS Max successor could come with triple-rear cameras, USB Type-C port: Report