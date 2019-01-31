Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store

Google Pay, formerly known as Google Tez is likely to be one of the most important and useful apps that the company has launched in recent years. This app is different from the Google Pay app that is available in other parts of the world. The difference here is that Google Pay for India is based on Unified Payments Interface, a framework that was created by Reserve Bank of India to make online payments easier between different banks. The app was initially launched as Google Tez and later rebranded to Google Pay. According to a new report, the app has crossed the 100 million installs on Google Play Store.

This was initially reported by Android Police hinting at the popularity of the app. Though, it is obvious that the 100 million installs do not signify the total number of users that are running the app. Instead, it signifies the number of times the app has been installed on Android devices. Install metrics also include the devices that come preinstalled with the app, though the number of devices that pack Google Pay out of the box might not be that high.

The handful of companies that pack Google Pay out of the box include HMD Global, a company that is responsible for bringing back the Nokia-branded smartphones in the market. The number of installations does not signify how popular the app is but 1,688,790 reviews with an average of 4.5 paint a positive picture for the app developers.

The app was able to achieve the milestone in little over a year after its launch. Though, as noted by the report, Google Pay for India is not the first app to achieve the milestone at this pace. Other apps that achieved the milestone in similar time include YouTube Go, Files Go, and Facebook Messenger Lite.