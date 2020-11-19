comscore Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pay gets redesigned, can now manage your finances better
News

Google Pay gets redesigned, can now manage your finances better

News

The new Google Pay handles transactions, as well as lets users, keep a check on their expenditure. The new app also behaves like a messaging tool.

google pay

Google has completely redesigned its digital payment app Google Pay for both iOS as well as Android users in the United States. The tech giant said that the Google Pay app has been redesigned keeping in mind “your relationships with people and businesses” and to help “you save money and give you insights into your spending.” Also Read - Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

The old Google Pay app shows your bank card details and also recent transactions on the homepage itself. The new app not only handles transactions but also allows you to keep a check on your daily expenditure. The new Google Pay app also behaves a lot like a messaging tool alongside begin a digital payment platform. Also Read - YouTube introduces audio ads, currently in beta

The redesigned Google Pay app allows you to see people or contacts you exchange money with most often. You will now be able to click on a contact to see details of past transactions in the form of chat-like bubbles. In the same chat box, you will get options to pay, request money, or split a bill. Also Read - New Google Pay with branded debit card to launch tonight: What’s coming up?

Google Pay also gets a group chat feature wherein you will be able to see who all in a group has contributed to a split bill and who hasn’t. This feature works more or less like splitwise, a bill splitting and money management app, and allows you to identify contacts who try to get away with not paying for a group outing.

One of the most interesting features that Google Pay brings to the platform is the new financial management system. Basically, if a user connects his/her bank card to the app they will be able to see the spending trends and insights and understand whether their expenditure is high for the particular month. Google Pay will also alert you if you are spending too much on shopping or dinner or pizzas. This will help you cut down on these extra expenses in the following months.

The company has also developed a few built-in safety features like alerting you when you are sending money to the wrong person. It also offers a set of privacy controls to customize your overall digital payment experience. Additionally, Google Pay will also show you all your recent activities as well as provide quick access to rewards cards and offers.

As far as privacy is concerned, Google claims that it “will never sell your data to third parties or share your transaction history with the rest of Google for targeting ads.”

The tech giant has confirmed that the changes in Google Pay will start rolling out today on Android and iOS in the US followed by other regions in the months to come.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 19, 2020 1:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size
Gaming
PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size
Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers

News

Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers

Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days

News

Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days

Assassin s Creed Valhalla review (PC, Xbox Series X): An endless adventure

Reviews

Assassin s Creed Valhalla review (PC, Xbox Series X): An endless adventure

PUBG Mobile India FAQ: We answer all important questions

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India FAQ: We answer all important questions

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better

Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size

Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers

Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better

News

Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better
Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

News

Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
YouTube introduces audio ads, currently in beta

News

YouTube introduces audio ads, currently in beta
New Google Pay with branded debit card to launch tonight

Apps

New Google Pay with branded debit card to launch tonight

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro के मेन कैमरा फीचर्स के बारे में जानकारी आई सामने, इस तकनीक का होगा इस्तेमाल

OnePlus Education Benefits : स्टूडेंट और टीचर्स को स्मार्टफोन और टीवी पर मिलेगा 1,000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सऐप का नया फीचर वीडियो भेजने से पहले म्यूट कर पाएंगे वीडियो

JioPhone की कीमत में जल्द होगी 300 रुपये की बढ़ोत्तरी, जानें नई कीमत

WhatsApp का चैट गायब होने वाला फीचर भारत में हुआ रोल आउट, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल

Latest Videos

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about
Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

News

Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better
News
Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better
Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

News

Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS
PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size
Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers

News

Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers
Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days

News

Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers