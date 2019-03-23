comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay
News

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

News

The "managed payments" plan from eBay allows users to check out without leaving the platform.

  • Published: March 23, 2019 4:58 PM IST
google pay stock image

Keeping up with the online-purchasing habits of the millennials and Gen Z, US-based e-commerce platform eBay has added Google Pay as a payment option to its Android app to further increase customer choice in its new “managed payments” plan. The “managed payments” plan from eBay allows users to check out without leaving the platform, using the payment method of their choice.

The integration would let Google Pay users to complete purchases on eBay via the app, mobile web and on desktop from sellers participating in managed payments, regardless of the operating system (OS) or device, eBay wrote in a blog post on Thursday. “Offering Google Pay as a form of payment is another significant step toward providing our customers with more choice in their payment options, and creating an experience that is tailored to personal preferences,” said Alyssa Cutright, Vice President of Global Payments, Billing and Risk at eBay.

Google Pay would be made available to Android users in early April as the newest payment option, joining Apple Pay. “Both the payment options are currently only accessible when buying from sellers enrolled in eBay’s new payments experience, and will be increasingly available to shoppers as the programme grows to process more volume in additional geographies,” the post said.

  • Published Date: March 23, 2019 4:58 PM IST

Editor's Pick

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar
News
IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar
HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

News

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

PUBG Mobile sends ‘health reminder,’ locks out players for a specified time

Gaming

PUBG Mobile sends ‘health reminder,’ locks out players for a specified time

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

OnePlus 7 leak hints at notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras

News

OnePlus 7 leak hints at notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

News

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay
Johann Bach's birthday celebrated with Google Doodle

News

Johann Bach's birthday celebrated with Google Doodle
European Commission in EU slaps Google with a $1.7 billion fine for unfair online ad rules

News

European Commission in EU slaps Google with a $1.7 billion fine for unfair online ad rules
Happy Holi 2019: Google uses a colorful doodle to celebrate the festival of colors

News

Happy Holi 2019: Google uses a colorful doodle to celebrate the festival of colors
Android to soon let European users choose the search and browser of their choice

News

Android to soon let European users choose the search and browser of their choice

हिंदी समाचार

IPL 2019 : BSNL ने लॉन्च किए क्रिकेट अलर्ट पैक वाले दो नए प्रीपेड प्लान

IPL 2019 Live Streaming : CSK और RCB के बीच आज खेला जाएगा पहला मैच, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन लाइव मैच

कर्नाटक सरकार ने छह महीने के लिए सस्पेंड किया ओला का लाइसेंस

अब प्लेयर्स छह घंटे से ज्यादा नहीं खेल पाएंगे PUBG Mobile

सैमसंग 10 अप्रैल को लॉन्च करेगी नॉच-लैस डिस्प्ले वाला Galaxy A90 स्मार्टफोन

News

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar
News
IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar
Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

News

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay
Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns

News

Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns
HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

News

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared
Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7

News

Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7