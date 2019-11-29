comscore Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them
Google Pay offering scratch cards up to Rs 1,000: Here's how to get them

According to Google, this new On-Air promotional offer is part of a new Audio offer. Google Pay users can open this section if they encounter any Google Pay ad on YouTube or Television.

  • Published: November 29, 2019 3:50 PM IST
Google Pay On Air Scratch Cards tips tricks

Google is continuously working on introducing new promotional features in the Indian market. In the past, the company has introduced several offers to give users a chance to earn some extra money without much effort. Google recently launched its Diwali offer during the festive season. As part of the offer, the company asked Google Pay users to collect different stamps. These stamps were labeled with traditional Diwali-related items. These items include Diya, Rangoli, Jhumka, Flower, and Lanterns. The company provided users Rs 251 as a reward if they collected all these stamps. Users could only gather these stamps if they used the app to pay bills or other payments. The company has now launched a new promotional program to offer Google Pay scratch cards.

Google Pay On Air feature: How to get Scratch cards

As per the new offer, the company has added a new “On-Air” button in the Promotions section. According to Google, this new On-Air promotional offer is part of a new Audio offer. Google Pay users can open this section if they encounter any Google Pay ad on YouTube or Television. The app will listen to the advertisement and then provide a Google Pay Scratch card. You can access the scratch card in the “Rewards” section.

Google Pay On Air Scratch Cards

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

However, this new scratch card comes with a catch. As noted, this scratch card is locked and users need to use the app to unlock it. Users can unlock the scratch card by sending some money to their friends. The second scratch card asks users to make a payment to any merchant. Similar to the Diwali offer, this offer also asks users to use the Google Pay app. Once the payment is done, the scratch card is unlocked.

Google Pay users in India will soon be able to gift gold online

Also Read

Google Pay users in India will soon be able to gift gold online

As per the information available online, Google guarantees a reward anywhere between Rs 10 to Rs 1,000. The company also clarified that users can get these scratch cards from this Google India playlist. Google also clarified that the app only listens to audio in the “On-Air” tab. In addition, the audio data never leaves the smartphone. This promotional offer is set to end on December 2, 2019, at 11:59 PM.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 29, 2019 3:50 PM IST

