comscore Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm other UPI payment apps may impose transaction limit
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pay Phonepe Paytm Other Upi Payment Apps To Impose Transaction Limit Report
News

Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, other UPI payment apps to impose transaction limit: Report

News

UPI payment apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and others may soon impose a limit on the transaction. Soon users may not be able to make unlimited payments via UPI payment apps.

Highlights

  • UPI payment apps may soon impose a limit on the transaction.
  • There is currently no volume cap, and Google Pay and PhonePe account for roughly 80% of the market.
  • A meeting has already taken place to comprehensively look at all aspects.
UPI-App

Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm other UPI payment apps may impose transaction limit

UPI payment apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and others may soon impose a limit on the transaction. Soon users may not be able to make unlimited payments via UPI payment apps. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the UPI digital pipeline, is in discussions with the Reserve Bank about implementing its proposed December 31 deadline for limiting player volume to 30 per cent. Also Read - Paytm users can make payments to mobiles registered with third-party UPI apps: How to use it

There is currently no volume cap, and Google Pay and PhonePe account for roughly 80 per cent of the market. In order to avoid concentration risk in November 2022, NPCI proposed a 30 per cent volume cap for third-party app providers (TPAP). Also Read - Paytm gained 76 percent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 1,914, payment net margins stood at Rs 443 crore

A meeting has already taken place to comprehensively look at all aspects. Besides NPCI officials, senior officials of the finance ministry and RBI also participated in this meeting. Also Read - How to create additional UPI ID in Google Pay: A step-by-step guide

Currently, no final decision has been made to extend the December 31 deadline because the NPCI is evaluating all options.

However, the NPCI is expected to make a decision on UPI market cap implementation by the end of this month.

In 2020, NPCI issued a directive capping the share of transactions that a third-party application provider could process at 30 per cent of the volume of transactions handled on UPI, effective January 1, 2021, to be calculated based on the volume of transactions processed in the previous three months.

IANS

  • Published Date: November 22, 2022 8:49 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Airtel rolls out Rs 155 prepaid plan in select circles: Check details
Telecom
Airtel rolls out Rs 155 prepaid plan in select circles: Check details
Govt sets guidelines for e-commerce platforms to combat fake reviews, ratings

News

Govt sets guidelines for e-commerce platforms to combat fake reviews, ratings

How to make payments to third-party UPI apps via Paytm UPI

How To

How to make payments to third-party UPI apps via Paytm UPI

How to hide old pictures in Google Photos: A step-by-step guide

How To

How to hide old pictures in Google Photos: A step-by-step guide

Google adds a new Material You toggle for Doc, Slides and more

News

Google adds a new Material You toggle for Doc, Slides and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, other UPI payment apps may impose transaction limit

Airtel rolls out Rs 155 prepaid plan in select circles: Check details

Govt sets guidelines for e-commerce platforms to combat fake reviews, ratings

iPhone Fold is in Works see a DIY Concept Design of iPhone

Google adds a new Material You toggle for Doc, Slides and more

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details

News

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details
Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14