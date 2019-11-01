Google Pay stamp collection scheme extended till November 11

On the occasion of Diwali, Google introduced stamp collection scheme on Google Pay. On making bill payments and peer-to-peer transfers, Google Pay users get one of the five stamps. These include Jhumka, Flower, Diya, Lantern and Rangoli. On collecting all give stamps, you win Rs 251. And if you are lucky enough, you stand a chance to in Rs 1 lakh too.

While a lot of users were able to collect four stamps, they weren’t lucky collecting the Rangoli one. A lot of users took it to social media to complain about the unavailability of Rangoli stamp in particular. Looking at the enthusiasm, Google has decided to extend the stamp collection scheme till November 11.

Google Pay now sends SMS alerts for secure transactions

Instant bank-to-bank transfers via UPI have become the preferred form of payment for millions of Indians. But this has also resulted in the rise of SMS scams. To help users easily identify any suspicious transactions, Google is doing its bit. Google Pay will now send app as well as SMS notifications. With this move, Google aims to inform users every time they receive a collect request. It will highlight that approving the request will deduct money from their bank accounts.

Google Pay has added enhanced fraud protections with SafetyNet. Google is assuring world-class protections against fraud attacks along with faster identification and suspension of fraudsters. To keep users safe, the Google Pay app also comes with secure access using PIN entry or fingerprint authentication. This helps keep users safe from remote desktop attacks.

Google is also working hard to block fraudsters from getting on the Google Pay platform. To ensure this, the search giant has added an exhaustive risk relations check right at the onboarding stage.