Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers

Google Pay is set to kill the peer-to-peer payments facility on its web app in January and is going to add a fee for instant money transfers, the media reported. offered the ability to manage payments as well as send money from both a mobile app or from pay.google.com. Also Read - Google Task Mate app to pay you for doing simple tasks on your smartphone: How to get it?

Now, Google has released a notice on the web app that notifies users that the site will no longer work from January next year. Also Read - Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup

“Starting early in 2021, you won’t be able to use pay.google.com to send and receive money from other people. To send and receive money, use the new Google Pay app,” the company informed. Also Read - TikTok-like short-video making app Chingari touches 38 million users

While you can still manage payment methods on the web app, peer-to-peer payments will cease to exist. Google also clarified on a support page that the original Google Pay app will stop working in January, reports 9to5Google.

Google Pay will also add a fee on instant money transfers. “It can take 1–3 business days when you transfer money to your bank account. Debit card transfers are usually instant. There is a fee of 1.5 percent or $.31 (whichever is higher), when you transfer out money with a debit card,” the company said on its support page.

Last week, Google introduced a major redesign to its Google Pay app for both and users. The new app not only handles transactions but also allows you to keep a check on your daily expenditure. The new Google Pay app also behaves a lot like a messaging tool alongside begin a digital payment platform.

The redesigned Google Pay app allows you to see people or contacts you exchange money with most often. You will now be able to click on a contact to see details of past transactions in the form of chat-like bubbles. In the same chat box, you will get options to pay, request money, or split a bill. Currently, Google has rolled out the new app in the US.

