Google Pay: Top features expected in 2020 | BGR India
Google Pay: Top features expected in 2020

After Diwali stamps, Google is reportedly gearing up to bring 2020 Stamp Rewards to its payments app.

  Published: December 18, 2019 7:08 PM IST
google pay stock image Google Pay scratch cards

Google Pay (formerly Google Tez) is one of the popular payments app in India. It supports funds transfers using the UPI platform, and includes utility bill payments options too. You can also recharge your prepaid mobile and DTH accounts using Google Pay app. Now, Google is reportedly looking to add four new features to the payments app. Here is a look at the top features expected in 2020.

Top Google Pay features expected in 2020

2020 Stamp Rewards

This year’s Diwali stamp rewards campaign was the highly successful one, with users trying their luck to win the Rangoli stamp. Google Pay offered a task of collecting 5 Diwali themed stamps, after which users would get Rs 251 as a reward. Google seems to be aiming to replicate the same success with New Year campaign for 2020. XDADevelopers spotted strings of the same in v49 of the app.

Card support for tap-to-pay

One of the interesting things about Samsung Pay is the ability to add credit and debit cards to the app. It also enables users to tap-to-pay without having to physically swipe their card. A similar functionality is reportedly coming to Google Pay. To begin with, it will reportedly only support Visa cards.

Google Pay offering scratch cards up to Rs 1,000: Here's how to get them

Google Pay offering scratch cards up to Rs 1,000: Here's how to get them

One-time mandate

This is a feature that rolled out with UPI 2.0. It allows users to pre-authorize a transaction and block funds in their account that can be debited later. The feature ensures that you have enough funds in your account till the transaction is executed. You can also schedule a transaction and let it execute automatically.

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

Stories for merchants

This is a feature aimed at merchants and it will allow them to add stories. Now, we know stories makes sense on social platforms. With Google Pay Stories, merchants can add video highlights and temporary photo of ongoing deals, discounts and new products that they may have.

How to set up and use Google Pay for cashless transactions and bill payments

How to set up and use Google Pay for cashless transactions and bill payments

 

As of now, there is no word on when these features will be released. But do follow BGR India, and we will keep our readers posted when these features go live.

  Published Date: December 18, 2019 7:08 PM IST

