comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pay users can now purchase gold through app; partners MMTC-PAMP India
News

Google Pay users can now purchase gold through app; partners MMTC-PAMP India

News

Google Pay users can purchase gold for any value that will be stored in secure vaults on their behalf by MMTC-PAMP.

  • Published: April 12, 2019 10:34 AM IST
google pay stock image

Aiming to make Google Pay more useful for Indian users, Google on Thursday announced its partnership with MMTC-PAMP India for buying and selling gold through the application. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd is an internationally recognised metal and mining service provider. “Google Pay users would be able to buy 99.99 per cent, 24 karat gold after this partnership with India’s only LBMA accredited gold refinery,” the company said in a statement.

With this, Google Pay users can purchase gold for any value that will be stored in secure vaults on their behalf by MMTC-PAMP. The users can buy and sell the gold any time at the latest price, refreshed every few minutes, as displayed on the Google Pay app.

“Gold is core to Indian culture and tradition, making India the world’s second largest consumer of gold. Keeping this in mind, we introduced gold buying and selling feature on Google Pay for millions of Indians who can buy gold right from their mobile phones,” said Ambarish Kenghe, Director-Product Management, Google Pay, India.

The announcement came as the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Google India Digital Services Private Limited to file a reply on a plea alleging Google Pay not being listed as an authorised operator as per a list of the ‘Payment System Operators’.

A division bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to the RBI and Google India Digital Services Private Limited on a PIL filed by Abhijit Mishra. The petitioner has sought direction to the RBI to stop Google Pay operation in India.

  • Published Date: April 12, 2019 10:34 AM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas
Gaming
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas
Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

News

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

News

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs

Gaming

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

News

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs
Google Pay users can now purchase gold through app; partners MMTC-PAMP India

News

Google Pay users can now purchase gold through app; partners MMTC-PAMP India
Google Maps: You could soon see ads while you're navigating your route

News

Google Maps: You could soon see ads while you're navigating your route
Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL case images surface online

News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL case images surface online
Google is rolling out a patch for Android Q Beta 2

News

Google is rolling out a patch for Android Q Beta 2

हिंदी समाचार

नेपाल में PUBG हुआ बैन, बच्चों पर पड़ रहा था बुरा असर

15 हजार से कम कीमत में ये पांच स्मार्टफोन खीचेंगे आपकी बेहतरीन सेल्फी

Infinix Smartphones सेल: Smart 2 और HOTS3X स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दाम पर

रिलायंस जियो और Vivo मिलकर दे रहे हैं 10 हजार रुपये तक के फायदे, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Realme Yo! Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक और सस्ते दाम में स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका

News

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup
News
Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup
Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

News

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched
Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day
New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

News

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

News

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs