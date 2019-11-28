Google Pay users in India can soon gift gold; details

It looks like Google is working on a new feature for its Google Pay users in the Indian market. As per a new report, the company is likely to introduce a new gifting feature for users. Taking a closer look, the company will soon allow its users to gift gold to other users in a future update. In addition, the company is also working on a Material design revamp for the app. The report also noted that the company initially introduced the option to buy Gold back in April. Considering the buy option, the gifting option seems to be an extension of the same section.

Google Pay Gold gifting feature details

The report from XDA Developers spotted this upcoming feature in an APK teardown of the app. If you are unaware, developers go through the latest version of an app to look for upcoming or hidden features. As noted in the report, Gold occupies an important position in Indian culture. It is associated with prosperity in the market. This is also reflected from the market statistics as India is the second-largest Gold consumer across the Globe. Google has teamed up with MMTC-PAMP India allowing users to buy 99.99% 24 karats directly from the app.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Users can make the purchase based on any amount of money and the purchase is stored as Gold Accumulation Plan. The Gold is physically stored in vaults on behalf of the user. The GAP value is also stored in a “Gold Vault” section and users can easily sell GAP directly from the app.

Users can also get the Gold physically delivered to their place. As per the information, the latest Google Pay APK with version number v48.0.001_RC03 hints at Gold gifting. The company is also likely to roll this feature out in future app updates. Google has not made any official announcement at the time.