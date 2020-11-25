Google Pay will not charge transfer fee from Indian users; Google India clarifies

Google India on Wednesday clarified that which is set to kill the peer-to-peer payments facility on its in January along with adding a fee for instant money transfers is specifically for the US market and will not impact its apps in India. Also Read - 400 new games coming to Google Stadia cloud gaming platform

The tech giant has released a notice on the web app that notifies users that the site will no longer work from January . Also Read - Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers

Google Pay is set to kill the peer-to-peer payments facility on its web app in January and is going to add a fee for instant money transfers, reported 9to5Google. Also Read - Google Task Mate app to pay you for doing simple tasks on your smartphone: How to get it?

In a statement shared with IANS, said: “These charges and fees are specific to the US and do not apply to the Google Pay or Google Pay for Business apps in India.”

Google clarified on a support page that the original Google Pay app will stop working in January in the US.

“Starting early in 2021, you won’t be able to use pay.google.com to send and receive money from other people. To send and receive money, use the new Google Pay app,” the company has informed its users in the US.

Google Pay will also add a fee on instant money transfers for its users in the country.

“It can take 1-3 business days when you transfer money to your bank account. Debit card transfers are usually instant. There is a fee of 1.5 per cent or $.31 (whichever is higher), when you transfer out money with a debit card,” the company said on its support page.

Last week, Google introduced a major redesign to its Google Pay app for both and users. The new app not only handles transactions but also allows you to keep a check on your daily expenditure. The new Google Pay app also behaves a lot like a messaging tool alongside begin a platform.

The redesigned Google Pay app allows you to see people or contacts you exchange money with most often. You will now be able to click on a contact to see details of past transactions in the form of chat-like bubbles. In the same chat box, you will get options to pay, request money, or split a bill. Currently, Google has rolled out the new app in the US.

Written with agency inputs