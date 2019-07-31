comscore Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions
News

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

News

The move from Google aims to help cashless mobile transactions more secure. You will now get SMS alerts for transactions.

  Published: July 31, 2019 9:47 PM IST
google pay stock image

Since demonetization, instant bank-to-bank transfers via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have become the preferred form of payment for millions of Indians. This has also resulted in the rise of SMS scams. To help users easily identify any suspicious transactions, Google is doing its bit. Google Pay will now send app as well as SMS notifications. With this move, Google aims to inform users every time they receive a collect request. It will highlight that approving the request will deduct money from their bank accounts.

“We launched Google Pay with the best of Google’s security infrastructure, leveraging our experience of 20 years of bringing some of the world’s most helpful technology products to billions of users worldwide. And we are constantly adding features to help our users fully understand each step on the app. We have now launched notifications and SMS alerts to clarify the direction of flow of money and help them to transact securely.” Ambarish Kenghe, Director, Product Management, Google Pay said in a blog post.

Google Pay new features

Google Pay has added enhanced fraud protections with SafetyNet. Google is assuring world-class protections against fraud attacks along with faster identification and suspension of fraudsters. To keep users safe, the Google Pay app also comes with secure access using PIN entry or fingerprint authentication. This helps keep users safe from remote desktop attacks.

Google is also working hard to block fraudsters from getting on the Google Pay platform. To ensure this, the search giant has added exhaustive risk relations check right at the onboarding stage.

Machine learning for scam prevention

The payment platform also comes equipped with several of Google’s security infrastructure including scam protections. It uses Machine Learning-based scam prevention models, and also displays explicit “scam” or “stranger” warnings if a user receives a request from someone suspicious or not in their contacts, Google said.

“The above security features, and a lot more ongoing work in this direction, are a small example of how we keep our users safe,” Kenghe said.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 31, 2019 9:47 PM IST

