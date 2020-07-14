comscore Google permits European users to see Play Store apps from other markets
  • Home
  • News
  • Google permits European users to see Play Store apps from other markets
News

Google permits European users to see Play Store apps from other markets

News

The apps will be visible to users in European countries on Play Store accessed through the mobile browser.

  • Published: July 14, 2020 7:20 PM IST
Google Play Store features

Google has taken an interesting decision this week. The search giant is allowing users in Europe to see apps that are available in other countries. With this move, people don’t have to rely on VPN or other services to unlock apps that are restricted in their location. Also Read - Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India to expand its presence

According to report by XDA Developers, the support is available for those accessing Google Play Store via the mobile browser. Because of this new decision, people in Europe can see the books, movies and apps available outside of their region. However, Google has restricted their ability, allowing them to just see the app. They still can’t download the apps or any content not available in their market. Also Read - Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

To try this, head over to Google Play Store from mobile browser, Log out from your account, change the country settings. Now you will notice that apps and content from other regions are listed on the screen. To make this work, you need to select countries from Europe, which includes UK for now. While the feature has rolled out, Google hasn’t shared any details about this development publicly. It’s worth noting that data regulation policies in Europe have forced Google to pay hefty fines for various violations. So this could be Google’s way of showing their trust factor to the European Union. Also Read - 11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store: Here's what you should do

Google to invest billions in India

The company announced it plans to invest $10 billion in the Indian market. This investment sum amounts to about Rs 75,000 Crore at the time of writing. The amount will likely change depending on the exchange rate.

Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India to expand its presence

Also Read

Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India to expand its presence

It will invest this amount as part of the new “Google for India Digitization Fund”. Beyond this, the announcement also noted that the company will make the investment in the next five to seven years.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2020 7:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple
News
Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple
PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map

Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

News

Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details

News

Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch

Most Popular

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Google now lets users see Play Store apps from other countries

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple

Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google now lets users see Play Store apps from other countries

News

Google now lets users see Play Store apps from other countries
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
List of Google Pixel phone that support Android 11 beta right now

Top Products

List of Google Pixel phone that support Android 11 beta right now
Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India; everything we know

News

Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India; everything we know
Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13

News

Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile रॉयल पास सीजन 14 की हुई शुरुआत, मिलेंगे कई नए रिवॉर्ड्स

OnePlus 8 Camera Review : डे-लाइट में बेहतर तो लो-लाइट में डिसेंट है परफॉर्मेंस

ओप्पो ने लॉन्च किया एक किफायती स्मार्टफोन, लगे हैं तीन कैमरे

देश के सारे फीचर फोनों को स्मार्टफोन से बदलने की योजना: आईसीईए

रियलमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh पावर बैंक

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review
Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review

News

Google now lets users see Play Store apps from other countries
News
Google now lets users see Play Store apps from other countries
Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple

News

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple
Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

News

Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos
Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details

News

Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus: Check details
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers