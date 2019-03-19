comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India
News

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

News

Google says that the Express backup option should reflect by the end of this week.

  • Updated: March 19, 2019 8:29 PM IST
google-photos-bgr-stock

Google has added Express backup option in Google Photos for Android users. Earlier, this feature was only available for a select number of Android users in India. The search giant says that the latest Google Photos update should hit all the Android devices soon, and the Express backup option should reflect by the end of this week. The same feature will soon be rolled out to other countries as well.

The Express backup offers users a much better experience as the images will now be stored at a reduced resolution, resulting in quicker uploads without the need to have a high-speed internet connection. Additionally, Google hasn’t eliminated the old High quality and Original quality backup options, and you can still leverage those options if you find a good data connection.

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched: Price, specifications

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched: Price, specifications

Furthermore, Google asserted that the new Express backup option is especially for those who struggle to hunt good high-speed Wi-Fi connection and still want to put their images on Google’s cloud platform. “Express provides faster backup at a reduced resolution, making it easier to ensure memories are saved even when you might have poor or infrequent Wi-Fi connectivity,” wrote Raja Ayyagari, Product Manager, Google Photos, in a blog post.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The search giant has also revealed that if users store any image using the Express backup option, the photo will be compressed to 3-megapixel resolution, while uploaded videos will be downsized to 480p. In addition to rolling out the Express backup option, Google has also added a new Data Cap option for backup. “This gives users more granular daily controls for using cellular data to back up. People can select from a range of daily caps, starting at 5MB,” the company said. Other daily caps include 5MB, 10MB, or 30MB, as well as Wi-Fi only and Unlimited options.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 8:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 19, 2019 8:29 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones
Deals
Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones
Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

News

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

Apple refreshes iMac with faster Intel processors and AMD graphics

News

Apple refreshes iMac with faster Intel processors and AMD graphics

Call of Duty: Mobile announced, to be a contender for PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile announced, to be a contender for PUBG Mobile

Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers

News

Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

Apple refreshes iMac with faster Intel processors and AMD graphics

Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

News

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India
Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Google set to introduce game streaming service at GDC 2019: Report

Gaming

Google set to introduce game streaming service at GDC 2019: Report
Honor 10i goes official

News

Honor 10i goes official

हिंदी समाचार

Deals of the Day: गूगल Pixel 3 से लेकर मोटोरोला One Power तक ये हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील

इस साल लॉन्च होगा शाओमी Mi Band 4, मिल सकता है ECG सपोर्ट

जानिए कब होगी सैमसंग Galaxy M30 की अगली फ्लैश सेल

Xiaomi ने भारत में आधिकारिक रूप से लॉन्च किया Mi Pay

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया इनफिनिटी डिस्प्ले वाला Galaxy A20, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India
News
Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India
Apple refreshes iMac with faster Intel processors and AMD graphics

News

Apple refreshes iMac with faster Intel processors and AMD graphics
Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers

News

Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers
Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared
Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications