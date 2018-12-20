comscore
Google Photos now lets you add up to 20,000 photos or videos to an album

The revised photo/video limit is applicable for both shared and private albums.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 4:15 PM IST
Of the many apps and services that Google develops and maintains, Photos is perhaps one of the most widely-used. Google Photos not only allows for easy management and organization of digital images, it also lets users share photos/videos, backup them to the cloud, and perform basic editing operations. And with a new update, the service has become even better.

If you use Google Photos’ album creation feature a lot, you’ll be happy to know that the service now allows up to 20,000 photos or videos to a single album. As noted by Android Police, the official support page for Google Photos has been updated to reflect the change.

This means that Google has doubled up the previous upload limit of 10,000 photos that was in place for albums. It’s worth mentioning that the revised limit is not only applicable for private albums, but also albums shared with other users.

Since it’s a server-side change, it may take a while before the new photo/video limit for albums becomes available for all Google Photos users. Also, the feature can be used across all platforms that Google Photos is available on – Web, iOS, and of course, Android.

Recently, Google made some changes to the unlimited photo/video backup functionality that Google Photos provides. Going forward, Google Photos will continue to allow videos in unsupported formats to be uploaded, but these videos will count towards user’s storage space on Google Drive.

According to updated information on Google Photos’ support page, all unsupported videos uploaded after December 6 will take up storage space associated with the user’s account.

