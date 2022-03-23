comscore Google Photos update redesigns the mobile app to make it more organised
The refreshed Library tab of the app now allows users to view photos in an organised grid or list layout. Users will also get to choose if they want to filter these images based on their type like albums, shared albums, favorites or on-device folders.

Google Photos

Image: Google

Google has revamped its Google Photos app for mobile users. The new changes include redesigning of Library and Sharing tabs and a few shortcuts in the app. Google has refreshed the UI of the app to make sorting through photos and videos easier for the users. Google Photos has done some “Spring Cleaning” to make things more organised. Also Read - How to check live train status via Google Maps in five simple steps

The refreshed Library tab of the app now allows users to view photos in an organised grid or list layout. Users will also get to choose if they want to filter these images based on their type like albums, shared albums, favorites or on-device folders. Additionally, Google Photos is now introducing a new “import photos” section in the app alongside Locked Folders, utilities, archives and trash. This section will contain all imported photos and videos from other services, edited images folder, camera roll and more. Also Read - Android 13 features revealed: Wallpaper effects, media controls and more

As mentioned earlier, Sharing tab of the app has also become “tidier” with the redesign. You will now see new sections like sharing, shared albums and conversations for partners as well. This update is currently rolling out for Android and will release soon for iOS users. Also Read - Airtel, Vi, Jio issue warning of 5G phone shortage in India: Here's why

Google Photos now lets Pixel and other Android users to not back up their screenshot folder if they want so that these screenshots do not appear in the memories. As per the company blog, “To make finding your most recent screenshots a cinch if you choose not to back them up, we’ll soon be adding a shortcut that will appear at the top of your main photo grid to take you right to them.”

Google has added that will soon allow Android users to see a “carousel of contextual suggestions to copy text, crop, search using Google Lens and more when viewing a screenshot”. This will help users to perform tasks quickly.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2022 1:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 23, 2022 1:31 PM IST

Best Sellers