comscore Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list
News

Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list

News

Google Photos unlimited or free storage offer ends today, i.e on June 1, 2021. If your storage is finishing, get one of the paid subscription plans. Check details here.

Google Photos

Google Photos unlimited or free storage offer ends today, i.e on June 1, 2021. Now, this could disappoint a lot of smartphone users, especially all the photography enthusiasts out there. The tech giant had announced about this change in Google Photos last year. In simple words, storing of high-quality photos will not be ‘absolutely free’ from today onward. Also Read - Top 5 Google Photos alternatives to store your favorite photos

With the new storage policy coming into effect today, the 15GB free storage that comes with every Google account will now also include Google Photos. Google says, with the change to the high quality storage policy it “wants to keep pace with the growing demand for storage and build Google Photos for the future.” So, from today onward, any new photos and videos you backup will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes with every Google Account. Also Read - Google Pay: How to download Google Pay, create a new account

If your Google Photos is out of space and you need more storage to save your personal photographs, we suggest you go back and delete all the unwanted photos and videos. Delete blurry photos and the ones that you think are unnecessary and you would not like to keep them. Also Read - Google Photos ends unlimited backup but you can still do it for free: How to do

Check top 5 Google Photos alternatives to store your favorite photos

Google Photos

If you think, all photos stored in Google Photos are memorable and you want to keep them with you forever, there are several paid subscription plans to consider. Let’s take a look at them here.

Base 100GB storage plan: The 100GB base storage plan by Google comes at a price of Rs 130 a month and for Rs 1300 annual. Under this plan, users get 100GB storage, extra member benefits, option to add family members, and also access to Google experts.

200GB storage plan: The 200GB storage plan is priced at Rs 210 per month and Rs 2100 for a year. Under this subscription plan, users get 200 GB storage, extra member benefits, option to add family members and access to Google experts.

2TB storage plan: The 2TB storage plan by Google comes at a price of Rs 650 a month and Rs 6500 a year. Under this plan, users get 2TB storage, extra member benefits, option to add family members and access to Google experts.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 1, 2021 8:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9, 9R, 9 Pro get big camera fixes with latest OxygenOS update
Mobiles
OnePlus 9, 9R, 9 Pro get big camera fixes with latest OxygenOS update
Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list

News

Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list

iQoo Z3 launch in India soon; will be sold exclusively on Amazon

Mobiles

iQoo Z3 launch in India soon; will be sold exclusively on Amazon

Fake CoWIN app link sent via SMS promises COVID-19 vaccine slot, it is a scam

News

Fake CoWIN app link sent via SMS promises COVID-19 vaccine slot, it is a scam

PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire could get banned in this country soon - Check full details

News

PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire could get banned in this country soon - Check full details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon Prime subscription plans get cheaper in India: Check new prices, how to avail the offer

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get big camera fixes with latest OxygenOS update

Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list

iQoo Z3 launch in India soon; will be sold exclusively on Amazon

Fake CoWIN app link sent via SMS promises COVID-19 vaccine slot, it is a scam

Looking to join Netflix? Here's which plan is right for you

OnePlus Nord CE India launch on June 10: 5 things confirmed about the upcoming Nord

Twitter vs Indian government fight over new IT rules: 5 key developments in 24 hours

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Apple WWDC 2021 event expectations: iOS 15, Pro Macs, and some more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list

News

Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list
Google Pay: How to download Google Pay, create new account

How To

Google Pay: How to download Google Pay, create new account
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Google Photos ends unlimited backup but you can still do it for free: How to

How To

Google Photos ends unlimited backup but you can still do it for free: How to
Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, but not Twitter: Govt

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, but not Twitter: Govt

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C25s की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, 12 जून को हो सकता है लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile global 1.4 version update: यहां से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं Apk फाइल

Free Fire के टॉप 5 फीमेल कैरेक्टर जो आपकी परफॉरमेंस को बना देंगे धमाकेदार

Battlegrounds Mobile India का कर रहे इंतजार, तो जरूर जान लें ये बड़ी बातें

How to download Google Photos Data: अनलिमिटेड फ्री स्टोरेज खत्म होने से पहले ऐसे करें डाउनलोड, अन्य Cloud सर्विस में करें सेव

Latest Videos

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U
How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Features

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!
Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

News

Amazon Prime subscription plans get cheaper in India: Check new prices, how to avail the offer
News
Amazon Prime subscription plans get cheaper in India: Check new prices, how to avail the offer
OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get big camera fixes with latest OxygenOS update

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get big camera fixes with latest OxygenOS update
Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list

News

Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list
iQoo Z3 launch in India soon; will be sold exclusively on Amazon

Mobiles

iQoo Z3 launch in India soon; will be sold exclusively on Amazon
Fake CoWIN app link sent via SMS promises COVID-19 vaccine slot, it is a scam

News

Fake CoWIN app link sent via SMS promises COVID-19 vaccine slot, it is a scam

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers