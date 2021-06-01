Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list

Google Photos unlimited or free storage offer ends today, i.e on June 1, 2021. Now, this could disappoint a lot of smartphone users, especially all the photography enthusiasts out there. The tech giant had announced about this change in Google Photos last year. In simple words, storing of high-quality photos will not be ‘absolutely free’ from today onward. Also Read - Top 5 Google Photos alternatives to store your favorite photos

With the new storage policy coming into effect today, the 15GB free storage that comes with every Google account will now also include Google Photos. Google says, with the change to the high quality storage policy it "wants to keep pace with the growing demand for storage and build Google Photos for the future." So, from today onward, any new photos and videos you backup will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes with every Google Account.

If your Google Photos is out of space and you need more storage to save your personal photographs, we suggest you go back and delete all the unwanted photos and videos. Delete blurry photos and the ones that you think are unnecessary and you would not like to keep them.

Check top 5 Google Photos alternatives to store your favorite photos

If you think, all photos stored in Google Photos are memorable and you want to keep them with you forever, there are several paid subscription plans to consider. Let’s take a look at them here.

Base 100GB storage plan: The 100GB base storage plan by Google comes at a price of Rs 130 a month and for Rs 1300 annual. Under this plan, users get 100GB storage, extra member benefits, option to add family members, and also access to Google experts.

200GB storage plan: The 200GB storage plan is priced at Rs 210 per month and Rs 2100 for a year. Under this subscription plan, users get 200 GB storage, extra member benefits, option to add family members and access to Google experts.

2TB storage plan: The 2TB storage plan by Google comes at a price of Rs 650 a month and Rs 6500 a year. Under this plan, users get 2TB storage, extra member benefits, option to add family members and access to Google experts.