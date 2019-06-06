Google Photos gets dark mode theme on Android Pie

Google seems to be rolling out dark mode theme to the Google Photos app on Android 9 Pie. It is good to see that the company is rolling out the much-requested feature to older OS instead of locking it to Android Q. This is not the first time that the Google Photos app has received the dark mode theme. The company had initially rolled it out with the official Android Q system-wide toggle. Some users with OnePlus and Samsung devices are already reporting that they have received the new theme.

The rollout of dark mode theme to Google Photos app comes days after Google rolled the theme on its Keep and Google Calendar. According to reports on Reddit, it looks like there is no manual toggle to enable the dark mode theme in the apps. Instead, the apps seem to follow whatever has been selected in the Developer option in the Settings app. The app also seems to be following the default setting on the respective OnePlus and Samsung devices.

Talking about the dark mode theme in these apps, Google does not seem to be going full on black. Instead, the company is opting for a dark gray background. The search bar on the top is merged with the status bar, and the navigation bar on the bottom seems to be slightly lighter in color. However, the entire look is likely to increase the emphasis on your photos due to the contrast. The thing to note here is that the dark theme mode here is not half baked, and works uniformly across the entire app with the exception of Google Lens.

However, in case you are checking your Google Photos app and can’t see this new update then it is worth noting that it seems to be a server-side change. This means that there is no separate, newer app update that you need to try and find. In addition to that, this new mode is not widely available right now though that could change.