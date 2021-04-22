Google Photos is being revamped lately with lots of new features with the latest being the ability to add content to albums even when users are offline. Also Read - Google Photos is getting a dedicated Documents hub

The ability to add photos and videos to albums offline is a part of the latest change, which is live in most recent version of Photos, according to a report by Android Police. Also Read - Google Photos might soon offer enhanced filters to simplify image search

However, those who are not able to upload content to albums offline will probably need to wait for a server-side update. Do make sure that the latest version of Photos app is installed. Also Read - Google Photos' updated video editing tools live for Android users globally

Google Photos update: What’s new?

The latest Google Photos update will essentially let users add photos and videos to albums even when they are offline. Prior to this, content could only be added to albums once it was uploaded to Google Photos using active internet connection.

The update will make it easier for users to organise their Google Photos albums on the go, even when they are not connected to the internet. The photos and videos added without backing up files will be synced to Google servers when users are back online.

The report confirms that the feature works for both existing and new albums. “The process itself is smooth and just like you’d expect it to be when you’re online. You simply select content, add it to an album, and you’re good to go,” according to Android Police.

To recall, Google Photos announced last year in November that it will no longer offer free unlimited storage. Any new photos and videos that users add starting June 1, 2021, will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage they’ve purchased as a Google One member.

However, do note that any High quality photos or videos that users upload before June 1, 2021 will be free and exempt from the storage limit. Do keep in mind that the changes do not affect users who back up their photos and videos in Original quality.