comscore Google Photos on Android gets live preview feature for videos
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Photos on Android gets live preview feature for videos
News

Google Photos on Android gets live preview feature for videos

News

Google Photos is one of the most popular photo storage services in the world and its free unlimited storage is not the only selling point anymore.

  • Published: July 24, 2019 1:17 PM IST
Google Photos Dark Mode Theme

Google Photos is arguably the best application from the house of search giant. The application not only offers unlimited free storage for all your photos at high quality, but is also available across platforms. While Google has been adding a number of new features, its newest feature could be the best yet. Google Photos now shows live previews of videos. The search giant seems to have rolled out this feature to its Android app. The live video preview seems to be active only on the main Photos tab of the application at the time of writing.

It is not clear whether Google will expand and push the live preview feature to other areas of the app as well. The interesting part is that these live previews of the videos are not limited to those shot from your smartphone camera. The live preview extends to all kinds of videos that appear in the Photos tab of the application. So if you have received a video on WhatsApp and if you back that up to Google Photos, then the app will show live preview of it in the Photos tab.

Google is killing auto sync between Google Photos and Google Drive

Also Read

Google is killing auto sync between Google Photos and Google Drive

The live preview feature on Google’s photo service works similar to the way it does on YouTube. While YouTube fetches a small portion of the video to show you a preview, Google Photos plays the entire video. This will be useful in deciding whether to open a video or not. Like YouTube, Google Photos plays back only the video and does not play the audio associated with it. The feature is not a big deal breaker as it but is a step in the right direction.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

At WWDC 2019, Apple showed its updated Photos app, which also autoplays videos as you scroll through your gallery of images and videos. After the update, the app can claim to be on par with Apple Photos in that aspect. Google Photos, however, will reign supreme thanks to its unlimited free storage and support for multiple platforms including desktop. David Leib, Product Lead for Photos, has confirmed that Google plans to add more new features based on user feedback.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 24, 2019 1:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked

Editor's Pick

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out in India
News
Nokia 2.1 update rolling out in India
Apple to release 3 iPhone 11 models this fall

News

Apple to release 3 iPhone 11 models this fall

A serious security flaw discovered in VLC Media Player; fix in works

News

A serious security flaw discovered in VLC Media Player; fix in works

Realme X Review

Review

Realme X Review

Xiaomi introduces 'Mi Health' fitness app in China

News

Xiaomi introduces 'Mi Health' fitness app in China

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October

Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out in India

Apple to release 3 iPhone 11 models this fall

A serious security flaw discovered in VLC Media Player; fix in works

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature

News

Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature
Google Pixel 4 new detailed renders, screen protectors surface online

News

Google Pixel 4 new detailed renders, screen protectors surface online
YouTube Music now lets users switch from audio to video

News

YouTube Music now lets users switch from audio to video
Google to fix loophole that let firms track porn-viewing habits

News

Google to fix loophole that let firms track porn-viewing habits
Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

News

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro Discount Offer : ऐसे मिलेगा दोनों स्मार्टफोन्स पर 2 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट

PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge के जरिए फ्री में खरीदें आउटफिट्स और स्किन

Apple ने iPhone, iPads और Macbook के लिए नए सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट रोलआउट किए, जानें नए फीचर्स

Realme 3i next sale date: 30 जुलाई को इन ऑफर्स के साथ सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगा Realme 3i स्मार्टफोन

Realme X Sale : आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा पॉप-अप कैमरा वाला Realme X स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October
News
Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October
Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature

News

Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature
Nokia 2.1 update rolling out in India

News

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out in India
Apple to release 3 iPhone 11 models this fall

News

Apple to release 3 iPhone 11 models this fall
A serious security flaw discovered in VLC Media Player; fix in works

News

A serious security flaw discovered in VLC Media Player; fix in works