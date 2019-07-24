Google Photos on Android gets live preview feature for videos

Google Photos is arguably the best application from the house of search giant. The application not only offers unlimited free storage for all your photos at high quality, but is also available across platforms. While Google has been adding a number of new features, its newest feature could be the best yet. Google Photos now shows live previews of videos. The search giant seems to have rolled out this feature to its Android app. The live video preview seems to be active only on the main Photos tab of the application at the time of writing.

It is not clear whether Google will expand and push the live preview feature to other areas of the app as well. The interesting part is that these live previews of the videos are not limited to those shot from your smartphone camera. The live preview extends to all kinds of videos that appear in the Photos tab of the application. So if you have received a video on WhatsApp and if you back that up to Google Photos, then the app will show live preview of it in the Photos tab.

The live preview feature on Google’s photo service works similar to the way it does on YouTube. While YouTube fetches a small portion of the video to show you a preview, Google Photos plays the entire video. This will be useful in deciding whether to open a video or not. Like YouTube, Google Photos plays back only the video and does not play the audio associated with it. The feature is not a big deal breaker as it but is a step in the right direction.

At WWDC 2019, Apple showed its updated Photos app, which also autoplays videos as you scroll through your gallery of images and videos. After the update, the app can claim to be on par with Apple Photos in that aspect. Google Photos, however, will reign supreme thanks to its unlimited free storage and support for multiple platforms including desktop. David Leib, Product Lead for Photos, has confirmed that Google plans to add more new features based on user feedback.