comscore Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder
News

Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder

Apps

The Google I/O 2021 event also showcased an updated Google Photos with smarter features to focus more on memories and advanced features.

Google Photos

Image: Google Photos

With Google Photos limiting the free storage, it was obvious that Google will bring smarter features to justify paid subscriptions. At the Google I/O 2021 event, Google has done exactly that. Unlike Android 12 and Wear OS, Photos gets more of a smarter upgrade with AI based features to make you feel more nostalgic. There’s more focus on Memories this year than ever. Also Read - Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit

Google is using AI to bring attention to almost 4 trillion photos that most users often miss out on later in their lives. Photos will now resurface meaningful moments from your gallery and use advanced features to bring some of them to life. There’s also new stuff related to protection and privacy. Also Read - Android 12 is here: New Material You design, smarter features and more

Some of these updates will start rolling out shortly whereas others will be initially coming to Pixel devices. Also Read - Google I/O 2021 Event to bring Android 12: Compatible devices, expected release date, confirmed features

Google Photos goes all nostalgic

– Google is focusing on improving the quality of Memories, or Photos’ version of Instagram stories, using AI tools. A tool called “Little Patterns” identifies not so obvious moments and creates stories based on image objects with similar shapes or colours.

In layman’s English, that means that Memories will now create stories from your photos of a trip in order to convey a story. For example, Photos can now identify your backpack in a group of photos and arrange them is a way to tell you a story of your trip.

Google Photos

– It is possible that Photos might pick up some irrelevant photos in a story and may cause you pain. Hence, Memories will allow you to remove a certain photo from a story on your wish. Additionally, the shortcut will also let you remove the picture entirely or hide from plain view.

– Photos will create more relevant stories based on popular occasions. For example, it can shuffle through your images to create a story based on the collection of Diwali photos, or other popular festival photos. “Later this year, you’ll also see new types of Memories of the moments you celebrate, whether that’s Diwali, Lunar New Year,  Hanukkah — which my family celebrates — or something else. These Memories will show up as you scroll through your photo grid, along with new Best of Month Memories and Trip highlights, which are starting to roll out today,” says Google.

Cinematic Moments

Cinematic Photos came out last year as Google’s way to create 3D version of photos. Now, Google is bringing Cinematic Moments that tries to create live pictures using data from two or more photos.

Google is using neural networks to analyse the data and synthesize the movement between two photo frames by creating extra frames, predicting what happens next. This will result in a still photo that looks animated. The results shown at the I/O 2021 seemed to make photos come alive with this feature.

Locked Folder

Google Photos gets a new Locked Folder this year to protect your sensitive photos and videos. As the sane suggests, you can secure your important photos and videos inside a password-locked folder. Photos stored in the Locked Folder won’t up while scrolling the feed.

Locked Folder will be initially available on Pixel devices and will roll out later to other phones. Pixel users will also be able to shoot a photo and directly store in the Locked Folder.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 19, 2021 1:36 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 19, 2021 1:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder
News
Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder
Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit

Wearables

Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit

Android 12 is here: New Material You design, smarter features and more

News

Android 12 is here: New Material You design, smarter features and more

Google I/O 2021 Launch Event: Features on Google Meet, Smart Canvas, Google Maps, LaMDA and more

News

Google I/O 2021 Launch Event: Features on Google Meet, Smart Canvas, Google Maps, LaMDA and more

Best 6 Password Managers Android users can opt

Photo Gallery

Best 6 Password Managers Android users can opt

Best 6 Password Managers: LastPass, 1Password, DashLane, Norton and more

Photo Gallery

Best 6 Password Managers: LastPass, 1Password, DashLane, Norton and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder

Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit

Android 12 is here: New Material You design, smarter features and more

Google I/O 2021 Launch Event: Features on Google Meet, Smart Canvas, Google Maps, LaMDA and more

Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features

Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features

Google I/O 2021 Keynote Event Today: Timing, live stream, what to expect, and more

Moto G60 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Real-world usage comparison

5 apps helping people get through the COVID-19 second wave

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder

News

Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder
Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit

Wearables

Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit
Android 12 is here: New Material You design, smarter features and more

News

Android 12 is here: New Material You design, smarter features and more
Google I/O 2021 Launch Event: Features on Google Meet, Smart Canvas, Google Maps, LaMDA and more

News

Google I/O 2021 Launch Event: Features on Google Meet, Smart Canvas, Google Maps, LaMDA and more
Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features

Features

Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features

हिंदी समाचार

Google I/O 2021 Event में Android 12 से उठा पर्दा, जानें कितना बदल जाएगा आपका फोन

Google I/O 2021 Event Highlights: Android 12, नया Wear OS और LaMDA समेत कई बड़ी घोषणाएं, जानिए हर एक डिटेल

Airtel का धमाकेदार ऑफर, दे रहा फ्री रिचार्ज और डबल बेनिफिट

iQOO 7 5G Review in Hindi: अच्छा स्मार्टफोन, जिसमें मिलेगा गेमिंग का फुल मजा

Ulefone Power Series में आ रहा 13200mAh बैटरी वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन, जानें डिटेल

Latest Videos

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more
Vivo V21 5G Review

Reviews

Vivo V21 5G Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?
Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

Reviews

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

News

Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder
News
Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder
Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit

Wearables

Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit
Android 12 is here: New Material You design, smarter features and more

News

Android 12 is here: New Material You design, smarter features and more
Google I/O 2021 Launch Event: Features on Google Meet, Smart Canvas, Google Maps, LaMDA and more

News

Google I/O 2021 Launch Event: Features on Google Meet, Smart Canvas, Google Maps, LaMDA and more
Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features

Features

Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Best Sellers