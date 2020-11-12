comscore Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021 | BGR India
News

Google Photos will not be free from June 1, 2021: What does it mean?

News

Google said starting June 1, 2021 new photos and videos users upload on Google Photos will count toward the free 15GB of storage.

  Updated: November 12, 2020 11:21 AM IST
Google Photos

Google has announced that there are more than 4 trillion photos stored in Google Photos, and every week 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded. Since so many users around the world rely on Google Photos to save their memories the tech giant has announced changing the unlimited high quality storage policy. The company has announced that starting June 1, 2021 any new photos and videos users upload on Google Photos will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes bundled with every Google Account. Also Read - Google Pay disappears from Apple App Store, users could face payment issues

In an official blog post, the company said, “this change also allows us to keep pace with the growing demand for storage. And, as always, we uphold our commitment to not use information in Google Photos for advertising purposes. We know this is a big shift and may come as a surprise, so we wanted to let you know well in advance and give you resources to make this easier.” Also Read - Google Pixel 4a sold out in 30 minutes at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

While this may disappoint a few, the good news is that any of your photos or videos uploaded in High quality before June 1, 2021 will not count toward your 15GB of free storage. In simple words, all photos and videos backed up before June 1, 2021 will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit. Also Read - Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

If you back up your photos and videos in Original quality, these new changes do not affect you. Additionally, if you have a Pixel 1, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 4 and Pixel 5, photos uploaded from the device won’t be impacted. Google also confirmed that photos and videos uploaded in High quality from that device will continue to be exempt from this change, even after June 1, 2021.

The company is giving some time to users to get adjusted to the change. “This change does not take effect for another six months, so you don’t need to do anything right now. And once this change does take effect on June 1, 2021, over 80 percent of you should still be able to store roughly three more years worth of memories with your free 15GB of storage,” the company stated in the blog post. Google will notify via an email when your storage nears 15GB.

The company also said that in June 2021, users will be able to access a new free tool in the Photos app to easily manage backed up photos and videos.

  Published Date: November 12, 2020 11:14 AM IST
  Updated Date: November 12, 2020 11:21 AM IST

Best Sellers