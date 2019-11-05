Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone getting new update

Google has started rolling out a new software update for its Pixel range of devices. These include the Google Pixel 2, 3 and 4-series. Even Essential is rolling out the same update for its Essential Phone. The update brings November 2019 Android security patch along with bug fixes and performance improvements. Here is all you need to know about the latest Android update from Google.

Google Pixel 2 and other devices update detailed

The new update comes with improvements to Google Assistant hotword. This is applicable to Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Google Pixel 3 update also includes improvements to bottom speaker audio quality. There are fixes for some devices that were stuck on boot with the previous update. The Pixel devices also get support for Xbox BT controller mapping.

The latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL get camera quality improvements. They also get graphics drivers improvements for smooth display. Earlier, the smooth display used to disengage on brightness below 75 percent, but now reports indicate that the limit has been cut down to 45 percent.

The same update with November 2019 security patch has also been rolling out to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3A XL smartphones. To check for the update, head into Settings > System > Advanced > System update. Sadly, the original Pixel and Pixel XL are not getting the update.

Features Pixel 2 XL Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 3 Pixel 3 XL Price 57000 42000 71000 83000 Chipset Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS 8.0, Android Oreo Android 8.0.1, Oreo Android 9 Pie Android Pie Display pOLED display-6.0-inch-QHD+ (2880 x 1440) Pixel OLED display-5.0 inches-FHD (1920 x 1080) Pixel 5.5-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 64GB Internal Storage, 4GB RAM 64GB Internal Storage, 4GB RAM 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture 12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture 12.2MP 12.2MP Front Camera 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture Dual 8MP + 8MP Dual 8MP + 8MP Battery 3520 mAh Battery 2700 mAh battery 2,915mAh 3,430mAh