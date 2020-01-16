comscore Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support | BGR India
Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL finally get Live Caption support; details

A number of Google Pixel 2 users have reported that they received this feature on manually installing the Device Personalization Services update. This update brings the version up to 2.8.286596096.

  • Published: January 16, 2020 5:17 PM IST
google pixel 2 xl main

Google is continuously working on adding new features to its Google Pixel series. Most of these features are usually introduced in newer devices and then back-ported to older devices. In addition, some of the features are initially showcased at Google I/O and then rolled out throughout the year. Most of these features are either rolled out through monthly software updates or Device Personalization Services. According to a new report, Google is rolling out a new feature to Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL users. Taking a closer look, the company is currently rolling out the Live Caption feature to these devices.

Google Pixel 2 and 2XL Live Caption feature

The company initially announced the feature along with Android 10 back at Google I/O 2019. Live Caption feature first launched with the Google Pixel 4 series. Weeks after the launch, Google rolled out the feature to Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3A series. As per 9to5Google, the company is finally rolling out this feature to Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices. A number of users have reported that they received this feature on manually installing the Device Personalization Services update. This update brings the version up to 2.8.286596096.

It is worth noting that XDA was able to enable this feature on the Pixel 2 series before Pixel 4. This means that one could easily get the feature on a two-year-old smartphone. The report also noted that Google is likely to announce more features for the Pixel 2 series in the future. Most of the features will be announced as part of the Pixel “Feature Drop”.

Google Pixel 4 Live Caption coming to Pixel 3 lineup, and 3a in December

The report also noted that this update may be a server-side change instead of a proper hard-coded update. In case you have not received the update, don’t worry, users are likely to get this update in the coming days. The delay is likely because of the incremental rollout policy. As part of this policy, most software companies don’t roll out the latest update to all the devices at once.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 5:17 PM IST

