Google Pixel 2 running Android Q spotted online

Google is expected to introduce the next major Android build at Google I/O 2019, which is said to take place in Mountain View, California.

  • Published: March 11, 2019 3:36 PM IST
It looks like Google is already working on the next major version of its mobile operating system, Android Q. In fact, it looks like the company is already testing the next version of Android on Pixel smartphones. A benchmark listing of Google Pixel 2 with Android Q has now been spotted on Geekbench. According to the listing, the Google Pixel 2 running Android Q scored 1,856 in single-core and 6,307 in multi-core tests.

These scores indicate an improvement in the performance when compared to the scores of Pixel 2 running Android 9 Pie. The benchmark listing has been spotted weeks after it was revealed that Google is thinking about letting users test the next version of Android before releasing the update to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). This includes launching the beta program on a large number of devices soon. Google is likely to use Generic System Image (GSI) images for the next version of Android operating system to ensure that a wide number of device makers can roll out a beta version of Android Q for their devices.

Android Q: Expected features and launch

Previous reports suggest that Android Q might offer a system-level screen recording feature, similar to what we have seen on iOS. There will also be a much better Emergency option. Users will be able to access the emergency dialer quickly from the power menu, alongside the screenshot, restart and power off options. The next version of the Android operating system is also expected to gain support for Wi-Fi WPA3 and 5G

Besides, Google is expected to introduce the next major Android build at Google I/O 2019, which is said to take place in Mountain View, California. Lastly, while the much-awaited system-wide dark mode will soon make its debut with Android Q, one can also get the dark theme option in the Android Pie. However, users will only get it in the notification shade and app launcher.

  Published Date: March 11, 2019 3:36 PM IST

