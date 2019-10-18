Google Pixel 2 series smartphones will also support Google Stadia

Google has revealed that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL along with the latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones will be supported by Stadia. The Founders Edition of Stadia, the subscription-based streaming game service, will be released on November 19, the company wrote in a blog-post recently.

Initially, only Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a were expected to support the latest offering from the US based search engine giant. Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

Buyers will be able to purchase Founder’s Edition of Google Stadia for $129.99. It will also come with a free copy of Destiny 2 game. After the free subscription is over, users will have to pay $9.99 per month. It will come to 14 countries first, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

Not just this, Google has also confirmed that its “Live Caption” will also come to the older Google Pixel 3 series, and Pixel 3a. Google confirmed that it will roll out the Live Caption to Pixel 3 series and 3a by December. The company initially showcased the feature as a key feature of Android 10 earlier this year. The Live Caption is a new feature that will automatically transcribe any video or audio playing on the screen.

In addition, the company also revealed that this feature needs some processing power to function properly. The report clarified that Google Pixel 2 users will not get the new feature. It is also unclear if other Android 10 devices will get this feature in a later upgrade.

With inputs from IANS

