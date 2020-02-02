comscore Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure | BGR India
Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure after recent software updates

Multiple Google Pixel 2 users are reporting camera failure after recent software updates. Let’s have a closer look at the circumstances of this problem.

  Published: February 2, 2020 11:58 AM IST
google pixel 2 xl visor

Google Pixel lineup is renowned for its camera performance and timely software updates. It started quietly in the camera department with the original Google Pixel and ramped things up with the Pixel 2. Anyone in the market for the best camera experience and fastest software updates on the Android side should pick up a Pixel. However, a recent report has surfaced online where recent updates seem to have caused a serious issue in the camera. As per the report, multiple Google Pixel 2 users are reporting camera failure after recent software updates. Let’s have a closer look at the circumstances of this problem.

Google Pixel 2 series camera failure details

As per a recent report from Android Police, multiple Google Pixel 2 series users are reporting camera failure. Taking a look at the video of this issue, the camera no longer works. It fails to show any image in the viewfinder as soon as you open the camera app. The device can also not capture any photos or videos from the rear camera. Practically, the camera seems to be dead. It is also worth noting that this issue is across all the apps and not just the Google Camera app. While opening the Camera, we briefly see the camera UI but the viewfinder remains black.

It is also worth noting that this is not a new issue. In fact, initial reports of a similar problem started with the Android 10 updated in the summer of 2019. However, the complaints have increased after the recent “Pixel feature drop” with the December update. There is no known cause or work-around this problem at the time of writing. Contacting Google Support about the issue got mixed responses. Some users were able to secure a replacement while the rest of the devices are now out of the warranty period.

Features Google Pixel 2 XL Google Pixel 2
Price 57000 42000
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor
OS Android 8.0.0, Oreo Android 8.0.1, Oreo
Display pOLED display-6.0-inch-QHD+ (2880 x 1440) Pixel OLED display-5.0 inches-FHD (1920 x 1080) Pixel
Internal Memory 64GB Internal Storage, 4GB RAM 64GB Internal Storage, 4GB RAM
Rear Camera 12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture 12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture
Front Camera 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture
Battery 3520 mAh Battery 2700 mAh battery

  Published Date: February 2, 2020 11:58 AM IST

