comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs
News

Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs

News

The Active Edge feature allows you to squeeze the sides of the phone to invoke Google Assistant.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 9:59 AM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL (1)

In 2017, HTC introduced the Edge Sense feature with U11 smartphone. It has a touch sensitive side panel where you can squeeze to invoke the Google Assistant. You can also customize the squeeze gestures to open your favorite apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and more. The same feature is also present on Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 smartphones, but with limited functionality to only invoke the Google Assistant. And now, developers over at XDA Development Forums have managed to port the feature to custom ROMS.

The development team behind Dirty Unicorns ROM and senior member Jetlok have managed to include the feature in the custom ROM. The custom ROM is already available to download and flash on Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. You can download the ROM packages from the developer website – dirtyunicorns.com.

On the top, you will find a tab called devices, just select the one that you own, and you will find the ROM with Active Edge feature in the RC tab. The site lists devices based on their codename – Pixel 2 XL (taimen), Pixel 3 (blueline), Pixel 3 XL (crosshatch). Sadly, the team doesn’t officially support the Pixel 2, but it may not take too long for some crafty developer to port the features on to the Pixel 2.

Watch: Active Edge feature on Dirty Unicorn ROM

Another important thing to note here is the fact that while Google restricts Active Edge’s features to only invoke the assistant, and snooze alarms, the custom ROM opens other options too. For instance, you can squeeze the sides of the phone to launch the camera, turn on the flashlight, take a screenshot, show or clear notifications, and much more.

How to get Google Pixel 2's Active Edge squeeze gesture on any water-resistant Android smartphone

Also Read

How to get Google Pixel 2's Active Edge squeeze gesture on any water-resistant Android smartphone

However, this is not the first time the feature got ported to other smartphones. Last year, a developer managed to port the feature to any smartphone that comes with IPXX rating for water and dust resistance. There is a free app called SideSqueeze that you can download from Google Play Store, and to unlock more features, you can even pay Rs 130 to get the paid version with more features.

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2

42000

Android 8.0.1, Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor
12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture
Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 XL

5

57000

Android 8.0.0, Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor
12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 9:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs
thumb-img
News
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery

Editor's Pick

Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
News
Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM

Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

News

Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs

News

Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March

Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM

Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs

News

Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs
UPI-based Amazon Pay digital payment service is now available for Android users in India

News

UPI-based Amazon Pay digital payment service is now available for Android users in India
Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

News

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme
Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 4 coming this year

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 4 coming this year
Bollywood actress Madhubala's 86th birthday celebrated with a Google doodle

News

Bollywood actress Madhubala's 86th birthday celebrated with a Google doodle

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo के IQOO ब्रांड का पहला स्मार्टफोन हुआ लीक, होगा फोल्ड होने वाला डिवाइस

शाओमी स्मार्टफोन के साथ 20 फरवरी को Mi Router को भी करेगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

12GB रैम और 1024GB स्टोरेज के साथ आएगा सैमसंग Galaxy S10+!

Oppo F11 Pro का ऑफिशियल वीडियो टीजर हुआ रिवील, पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

सैमसंग ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Galaxy Tab Active 2 रगेड टैबलेट

News

Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
News
Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM
Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

News

Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode
Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs

News

Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs