Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs

In 2017, HTC introduced the Edge Sense feature with U11 smartphone. It has a touch sensitive side panel where you can squeeze to invoke the Google Assistant. You can also customize the squeeze gestures to open your favorite apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and more. The same feature is also present on Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 smartphones, but with limited functionality to only invoke the Google Assistant. And now, developers over at XDA Development Forums have managed to port the feature to custom ROMS.

The development team behind Dirty Unicorns ROM and senior member Jetlok have managed to include the feature in the custom ROM. The custom ROM is already available to download and flash on Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. You can download the ROM packages from the developer website – dirtyunicorns.com.

#ActiveEdge port is finally merged! Huge thanks to @Jertlok 😎🦄 ROM developers wanting to merge this into your project, we've made it as easy as we can!https://t.co/21ItZYl01nhttps://t.co/3MwNuyo1hD Contributors, our gerrit is always welcome!#StayDirty #DirtyUnicorns pic.twitter.com/m4p0aorE3f — Dirty Unicorns (@_DirtyUnicorns_) February 13, 2019

On the top, you will find a tab called devices, just select the one that you own, and you will find the ROM with Active Edge feature in the RC tab. The site lists devices based on their codename – Pixel 2 XL (taimen), Pixel 3 (blueline), Pixel 3 XL (crosshatch). Sadly, the team doesn’t officially support the Pixel 2, but it may not take too long for some crafty developer to port the features on to the Pixel 2.

Watch: Active Edge feature on Dirty Unicorn ROM

Another important thing to note here is the fact that while Google restricts Active Edge’s features to only invoke the assistant, and snooze alarms, the custom ROM opens other options too. For instance, you can squeeze the sides of the phone to launch the camera, turn on the flashlight, take a screenshot, show or clear notifications, and much more.

However, this is not the first time the feature got ported to other smartphones. Last year, a developer managed to port the feature to any smartphone that comes with IPXX rating for water and dust resistance. There is a free app called SideSqueeze that you can download from Google Play Store, and to unlock more features, you can even pay Rs 130 to get the paid version with more features.