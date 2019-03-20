Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL camera might have a faulty OIS hardware

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the two flagship ‘Made by Google’ smartphones can stake claim for having the most advanced cameras on any mobile device. It has been proven that Google’s algorithms produce much detailed images against rival devices and with Night Sight, Google has added the ability to capture bright images even in pitch darkness. While they stand against newly launched devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 series competitively, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are hit with way too many issues to give it a pass.

Most Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners have repeatedly complained that the Google Camera is too slow to start and takes forever to load. One other issue repeatedly shared by Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners is that their images disappear automatically from the camera roll. Google released security patch for the month of March early this month and it said that the company has fixed the sluggish UI of Google camera app. While there is not a significant change to report here, the camera definitely seems to be let down by sluggish user interface. Now, a new issue, previously never reported, has come to light that could disappoint all the Pixel 3 users.

A video posted to Reddit by a Pixel 3 user going by the username Jamey, shows that the camera hardware could be faulty. The video allegedly shows the Pixel 3’s camera user interface where the images seem to be flickering throughout the 9 second video. Most Redditors were quick to point out that it could have been caused by incoming notification or call but Jamey replied that there was no messaging or calls happening at that time.

This made Redditors to suggest that the camera’s OIS actuator might have failed. This seems like the most plausible reason since the viewfinder shows images getting distorted while recording and the primary role of OIS is to stabilize images. This also means that the camera unit would need to be replaced. Most users seem to be suggesting that the owner would have to return the device and get it either repaired or replaced. It is not clear whether the owner of the device reached out to Google and when we reached out to Google, the company did not offer a comment. We will update the post accordingly.

The big question is whether Google paired good hardware with its incredible software but failed to do enough reliability test. After multiple issues affecting the Pixel 3 devices, ranging from camera bug, connectivity issues to screen flickering issues, the new Google-made flagships have not been free from issues. The new one could be the most critical of the lot since it could force Google to check if there are any other devices out there which could get affected by same issue in the future.