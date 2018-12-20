comscore
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users

Add yet another entry to the growing list of problems with the Google Pixel 3 range.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 5:28 PM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL (24)

We’re not sure what to make of this anymore, but the list of reported issues on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL has gotten a bit too long for anyone’s liking. Barely a few hours after the Google Pixel 3 range was pulled up for reported call quality and connection issues, a new problem has surfaced around the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device.

While the issue here isn’t quite as serious as some of the earlier issues reported, it’s still disappointing given that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are supposed to represent the pinnacle of Android and are rather high priced. Some users are reporting that the Pixel’s in-built fingerprint gestures aren’t working as well as expected.

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

The gestures allow users to swipe on the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to activate certain functions when the phone is unlocked. This includes swiping down on the fingerprint sensor to bring up the notification drawer, which is the specific issue here. Many users are reporting that it takes a few tries for the drawer to actually drop, and performance of the gesture is inconsistent and unreliable as a result.

A closer look into the issue on Google product forums and Reddit show that many users have been reporting similar issues, thereby adding yet another widespread problem to the ever-growing list of troubles for the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL. Users have been sharing workarounds and tips to get past the issue, but the greater topic of discussion here is the lack of quality control that seems to have gone into the Pixel 3 range.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are being touted for their stock Android software, quick update, higher level of security and superior camera, but this growing list of troubles is only serving to take away user confidence in the new devices. With the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, it seems that Google has dropped the ball.

  Published Date: December 20, 2018 5:28 PM IST

