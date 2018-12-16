comscore
Google Pixel 3 Lite case renders leaked, shows off a slightly different phone design

The Pixel 3 Lite won't feature glass back, the leaked renders reveal.

  Published: December 16, 2018 2:16 PM IST
Back in November, we came across a number of leaks surrounding the Pixel 3 Lite, right from the leaked renders, to the actual prototype model and the camera samples too. However, since then, the rumor mill just went silent about Google’s alleged mid-range smartphone. Now, the case renders of the smartphone have leaked once again, giving a closer look at the smartphone design.

The leaked 3D CAD renders of the Google Pixel 3 Lite, courtesy of SlashLeaks, show off the smartphone design, giving us a closer look. But there is a small twist. The overall design, bezel to screen, top and bottom chin proportions seem to match with the previous leaks. The same goes with the placement of rear camera module, LED flash and the fingerprint scanner, volume rocker and power / sleep buttons.

Also, the 3.5mm audio socket on the top, and USB Type-C port at the bottom flanked by speaker grill are in line with the previous leaks. However, the changes come in the form of selfie camera modules. Previous leaks hinted that the smartphone will come with a single front camera, but if you take a closer look at the upper half of the front of the smartphone, you can see two cameras – with the second one likely a sensor with wide-angle lens.

It is likely that Google will retain the 12-megapixel rear snapper, and dual 8-megapixel sensors on the front, considering Pixel-smartphones offer excellent computational photography as one of their key selling points. Second change is seen at the back panel. While the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with dual tone finish, the latest leaked render just shows off a single color back, that too not featuring a glass panel.

Google Pixel 3 Lite to sport Snapdragon 670 in a plastic body with same camera as in the Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 Lite to sport Snapdragon 670 in a plastic body with same camera as in the Pixel 3

Being an affordable variant, the “Lite” model will likely see some watered down specifications. The smartphone will come with a 5.5-inch HD+ display, and a tall 18.5:9 aspect ratio, the leaks hint. Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 670 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage options. To keep things ticking, the Pixel 3 Lite could come with a 2,915mAh battery.

Google Pixel 3 Lite's alleged camera samples leak, might be identical to Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 Lite's alleged camera samples leak, might be identical to Pixel 3 XL

There are also rumors of the Pixel 3 Lite XL model featuring a 6-inch full HD+ display, with tall aspect ratio, minus the notch. It will likely some with Snapdragon 710 SoC at helm, the same camera setup as the Lite model, but with a small bump in battery capacity. There is no word on the release date or pricing as of now, but we expect more leaks to pour in as the launch draws closer.

  Published Date: December 16, 2018 2:16 PM IST

