Google Pixel 3 Lite leaked video review shows off plastic body, 3.5mm headphone jack

Google is reportedly working on Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite smartphones that are due to launch in spring this year. We have already seen the leaked renders and live photos of the smartphones in the past. Now, a video review of the pre-production version of Pixel 3 Lite has surfaced online giving us the best look at the smartphone design and its specifications.

This time around, the video comes from a Ukrainian tech blog Andro News. One of the most exciting details shown in the video is the inclusion of the 3.5mm audio jack, something that will surely cheer up a lot of people. Google dropped the 3.5mm audio jack on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3-series smartphones for USB Type-C port.

Watch: Pixel 3 Lite leaked video review

While there have been dongles for Type-C to 3.5mm jack, not all of them work with the Pixel-phones, and you will need one certified by Google. The presence of the audio port on the Pixel 3 Lite-series means you can use your existing 3.5mm jack earphones to listen to your favorite music.

The video also shows off the smartphone design where the back is made from plastic, instead of glass and metal, as seen on the Pixel 3. This is understandable considering the product placement of the “Lite” series. Based on the leaked information, the smartphone will sport a 5.56-inch full HD+ display running at a resolution of 1080x2160pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio, and it won’t feature any notch. Other specifications of the smartphone include a Snapdragon 670 SoC, Adreno 615 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

Camera has been the highlight of Pixel smartphones, and the Pixel 3 Lite will likely be no exception. The reviewer stated that the smartphone takes “high-quality” shots using a single 12.2-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. Up front, there is a single selfie snapper of 8-megapixel resolution, so unlike Pixel 3-series, you don’t get a secondary wide-angle selfie snapper.

Running Android Pie, the reviewer also said that the 2,915mAh battery offers impressive backup. As of now, there is no word on when the Pixel 3 Lite, and the Pixel 3 XL Lite launch date, but the video reviewer believes it could be sometime after Google I/0 2019.