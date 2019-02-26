comscore
Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 Lite XL clear FCC certification, could launch soon

The new Pixel 3-Lite smartphones could serve as a replacement to the Nexus-line that Google discontinued a couple of years ago.

  • Published: February 26, 2019 6:34 PM IST
Credit - Andro News

Google is working on affordable Pixel smartphones – the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL, and we have seen them in leaked renders, hands-on videos and benchmarking websites. Now, looks like the smartphones are ready to be officially launched as they have been certified by the FCC.

Eight devices carrying model number numbers G020C, G020G, G020H, G020B, G020D, G020F, G020A, and G020E have been listed by the FCC. Out of these, the G020C and G020G are likely to be US bound, whereas the other models may be for different international markets. Connectivity options on these smartphones include NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth.

Based on what we have come across before, the Pixel 3 Lite is expected to flaunt a 5.56-inch full HD+ display (1080×2160 pixels), and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Unlike the Pixel 3 XL, this one won’t feature a notch. the Pixel 3 Lite will be powered by a Snapdragon 670 SoC, whereas the Pixel 3 Lite XL will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. In the photography department, the smartphone is widely expected to retain a single 12.2-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture as seen on the Pixel 3-series, but instead of a dual camera setup on the front, a single 8-megapixel snapper could be in tow.

The smartphone could run Android Pie OS, and come armed with a 2,915mAh battery. There is no word on the launch date or pricing, but considering it has been certified by FCC, the event may not be too far.

  Published Date: February 26, 2019 6:34 PM IST

