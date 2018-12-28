comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite may finally launch early next year: Report
News

Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite may finally launch early next year: Report

News

Google's 'affordable' Pixel smartphones will be announced in partnership with Verizon Wireless, the largest cellular carrier in the United States.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 12:39 PM IST
pixel3-lite-pixel3-xl-lite

Image Credit: OnLeaks & 91Mobiles

Launched in October, Google’s newest Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are undoubtedly among the top flagship smartphones of 2018. However, as you’d expect, the top-of-the-line mobile devices aren’t exactly affordable. It just so happens that Google has been rumored to be planning to launch toned-down variant(s) of its top-tier smartphones for quite sometime now. Earlier this month, renders of the alleged Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite surfaced online. Now, if a new report is to be believed, the smartphone may finally arrive soon.

Citing a source familiar with Google’s plans, AndroidPolice has claimed that Google is expected to launch Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite early next year. While there’s no word about the exact timeframe of the launch, the report further mentions that the duo will be launched in partnership with Verizon Wireless, the largest cellular carrier in the United States. As of now, it remains unknown when or if Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite will be launched in other regions across the globe.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL December security patch rolling out with third-party camera error fix

Also Read

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL December security patch rolling out with third-party camera error fix

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Google’s affordable Pixel smartphones have been a part of rumor mill for quite some months now, so we have a little bit of idea regarding what to expect from them. Earlier this month, it was reported that the smartphones could come with 5.5-inch and 6-inch displays. They are also expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC and even a 3.5mm audio port. However, the Lite variants will most likely come with a single speaker system, as opposed to the stereo speaker setup on the regular Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

83000

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3 Lite

Google Pixel 3 Lite
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP with LED Flash
  • Published Date: December 28, 2018 12:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google's Pixel 'Lite' may launch soon: Report
thumb-img
News
Future Samsung mid-range smartphones to boast curved-edge screens, hints patent
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 8 Series, Motorola One Power receive new update
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 available at a discount on Amazon India, prices start at Rs 8,999

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

BSNL revises prepaid combo STV plans to offer up to 66% extra talk time

Google's Pixel 'Lite' may launch soon: Report

Future Samsung mid-range smartphones to boast curved-edge screens, hints patent

Samsung to showcase sound-emitting OLED display at CES 2019: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets third One UI beta, final roll out set for February 2019

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google's Pixel 'Lite' may launch soon: Report

News

Google's Pixel 'Lite' may launch soon: Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets third One UI beta, final roll out set for February 2019

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets third One UI beta, final roll out set for February 2019
Huawei P30, P30 Pro likely to go official at MWC 2019 in Barcelona

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro likely to go official at MWC 2019 in Barcelona
Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 9 Pie-based update rolling out

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 9 Pie-based update rolling out
Nokia 9 PureView case renders once again confirm the penta-lens rear camera setup

News

Nokia 9 PureView case renders once again confirm the penta-lens rear camera setup

हिंदी समाचार

बार्सिलोना MWC 2019 में पेश हो सकते हैं Huawei P30, P30 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Poco launcher की नई अपडेट में जोड़े गए कई बेहतरीन फीचर्स

Nokia 9 PureView का हाई-क्वालिटी केस रेंडर एक बार फिर आया सामने

सैमसंग के मिड-रेंजर्स में हो सकती हैं LCD डिस्प्ले

आसुस Max Pro M2 के लिए रिलीज हुई नई FOTA अपडेट

News

BSNL revises prepaid combo STV plans to offer up to 66% extra talk time
News
BSNL revises prepaid combo STV plans to offer up to 66% extra talk time
Google's Pixel 'Lite' may launch soon: Report

News

Google's Pixel 'Lite' may launch soon: Report
Future Samsung mid-range smartphones to boast curved-edge screens, hints patent

News

Future Samsung mid-range smartphones to boast curved-edge screens, hints patent
Samsung to showcase sound-emitting OLED display at CES 2019: Report

News

Samsung to showcase sound-emitting OLED display at CES 2019: Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets third One UI beta, final roll out set for February 2019

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets third One UI beta, final roll out set for February 2019