Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite may finally launch early next year: Report

Launched in October, Google’s newest Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are undoubtedly among the top flagship smartphones of 2018. However, as you’d expect, the top-of-the-line mobile devices aren’t exactly affordable. It just so happens that Google has been rumored to be planning to launch toned-down variant(s) of its top-tier smartphones for quite sometime now. Earlier this month, renders of the alleged Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite surfaced online. Now, if a new report is to be believed, the smartphone may finally arrive soon.

Citing a source familiar with Google’s plans, AndroidPolice has claimed that Google is expected to launch Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite early next year. While there’s no word about the exact timeframe of the launch, the report further mentions that the duo will be launched in partnership with Verizon Wireless, the largest cellular carrier in the United States. As of now, it remains unknown when or if Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite will be launched in other regions across the globe.

Google’s affordable Pixel smartphones have been a part of rumor mill for quite some months now, so we have a little bit of idea regarding what to expect from them. Earlier this month, it was reported that the smartphones could come with 5.5-inch and 6-inch displays. They are also expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC and even a 3.5mm audio port. However, the Lite variants will most likely come with a single speaker system, as opposed to the stereo speaker setup on the regular Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.