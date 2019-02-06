comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite model numbers leaked; could launch in India soon
News

Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite model numbers leaked; could launch in India soon

News

With the new smartphones, Google will be targeting the mid-range segment.

  • Published: February 6, 2019 10:21 AM IST
google-pixel-3-lite-leak

Google is reportedly working on two new mid-range smartphones, the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, aimed at emerging markets like India. While the marketing names have not yet being confirmed, their codenames, Bonito and Sargo, have been surfaced online. We have also seen camera samples and in-depth review of the smartphone before. Now, in the latest leak, model numbers and alleged pricing of upcoming Google smartphones have been tipped.

According to a report on MySmartPrice, the Pixel 3 Lite will carry a model number G020B, whereas the Pixel 3 XL Lite will carry a model number G020F. For reference, the Pixel 2 had a model number G011A, whereas the Pixel 2 XL carried a model number G011C.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Similarly, the Pixel 3 series used model number G013A for the Pixel 3, and G013C for the Pixel 3 XL. The smartphones will be manufactured by Foxconn and the pricing is speculated to be below Rs 40,000 mark. The report also hints that the India launch could happen soon, but no further clarity on that.

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbench; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'

Also Read

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbench; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'

Based on the previous report, the Pixel 3 Lite will sport a 5.56-inch full HD+ display running at a resolution of 1080x2160pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio, and it won’t feature any notch. Other specifications of the smartphone include a Snapdragon 670 SoC, Adreno 615 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. It will still use a single 12.2-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, and an 8-megapixel single selfie snapper up front.

Google Pixel 3 Lite leaked video review shows off plastic body, 3.5mm headphone jack

Also Read

Google Pixel 3 Lite leaked video review shows off plastic body, 3.5mm headphone jack

Running Android Pie, it is expected to come with a 2,915mAh battery. The Pixel 3 XL Lite, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will likely pack a bigger battery, and come with the same camera configuration as the Pixel 3 Lite model.

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3 Lite

Google Pixel 3 Lite
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP with LED Flash
  • Published Date: February 6, 2019 10:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Moto Z4 Play to have a 48MP rear camera: Report
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode officially teased to be coming soon
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will go on second sale tomorrow
thumb-img
News
Indian communication satellite GSAT-31 launched successfully

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite model numbers leaked

Realme confirms Color OS 6 will bring app drawer support

Moto Z4 Play to have a 48MP rear camera: Report

Reliance Jio plans to bundle its own 5G handsets with 5G services by April next year

India topping fake news menace globally: Microsoft survey

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite model numbers leaked

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite model numbers leaked
Google up for the challenge posed by Fortnite, won't reduce its revenue split with developers: Sundar Pichai

Gaming

Google up for the challenge posed by Fortnite, won't reduce its revenue split with developers: Sundar Pichai
Google announces Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier apps to help people with hearing impairment

News

Google announces Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier apps to help people with hearing impairment
Xiaomi releases MIUI 10.2.1 update, brings Google Assistant gesture shortcuts and more

News

Xiaomi releases MIUI 10.2.1 update, brings Google Assistant gesture shortcuts and more
Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too

News

Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too

हिंदी समाचार

आसुस OMG! Days: 8 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Zenfone 5Z

इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ Oppo K1 भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Nokia 8.1 स्मार्टफोन का 6GB RAM वेरिएंट भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

जल्द ही आप PUBG Mobile में Battle Coins को बदल सकेंगे UC में, फ्री में खरीद सकते हैं प्रीमियम आइटम

भारत में लॉन्च होने वाले रेडमी नोट 7 और रेडमी गो के रैम और स्टोरेज वेरिएंट हुए लीक

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite model numbers leaked
News
Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite model numbers leaked
Realme confirms Color OS 6 will bring app drawer support

News

Realme confirms Color OS 6 will bring app drawer support
Moto Z4 Play to have a 48MP rear camera: Report

News

Moto Z4 Play to have a 48MP rear camera: Report
Reliance Jio plans to bundle its own 5G handsets with 5G services by April next year

News

Reliance Jio plans to bundle its own 5G handsets with 5G services by April next year
India topping fake news menace globally: Microsoft survey

News

India topping fake news menace globally: Microsoft survey