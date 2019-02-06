Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite model numbers leaked; could launch in India soon

Google is reportedly working on two new mid-range smartphones, the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, aimed at emerging markets like India. While the marketing names have not yet being confirmed, their codenames, Bonito and Sargo, have been surfaced online. We have also seen camera samples and in-depth review of the smartphone before. Now, in the latest leak, model numbers and alleged pricing of upcoming Google smartphones have been tipped.

According to a report on MySmartPrice, the Pixel 3 Lite will carry a model number G020B, whereas the Pixel 3 XL Lite will carry a model number G020F. For reference, the Pixel 2 had a model number G011A, whereas the Pixel 2 XL carried a model number G011C.

Similarly, the Pixel 3 series used model number G013A for the Pixel 3, and G013C for the Pixel 3 XL. The smartphones will be manufactured by Foxconn and the pricing is speculated to be below Rs 40,000 mark. The report also hints that the India launch could happen soon, but no further clarity on that.

Based on the previous report, the Pixel 3 Lite will sport a 5.56-inch full HD+ display running at a resolution of 1080x2160pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio, and it won’t feature any notch. Other specifications of the smartphone include a Snapdragon 670 SoC, Adreno 615 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. It will still use a single 12.2-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, and an 8-megapixel single selfie snapper up front.

Running Android Pie, it is expected to come with a 2,915mAh battery. The Pixel 3 XL Lite, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will likely pack a bigger battery, and come with the same camera configuration as the Pixel 3 Lite model.