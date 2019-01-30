Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbech; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'

Rumors and leaks have already tipped the existence of upcoming Google Pixel 3 ‘Lite’ variants, but newly-discovered information suggests it might not be called the Google Pixel 3 Lite XL. The listing spotted on Geekbench now reveals that it Google might be looking at different name for ‘Lite’ variants of Pixel 3 flagships.

According to the benchmark listing, the ‘Lite’ variant of Pixel 3 XL might get a new naming convention, as the log refers to it as the ‘Google Pixel 3a XL’ instead of anticipated Google Pixel 3 XL Lite. In terms of performance scores, the Google Pixel 3a XL managed slightly over half the scores of Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. It scored 1,640 in single-core and 4,973 in multi-core tests.

While the Geekbench listing (via GizChina) doesn’t reveal the name of the processor, it can only be guessed that Google will include Snapdragon 710 SoC. The listing only notes an octa-core Qualcomm processor with 1.71GHz clock speed, ARM implementer 81 architecture 8 variant 6 part 2050 revision 13. Additionally, the smartphone can be seen sporting 4GB RAM from the listing, which is different from last time’s 6GB RAM.

Previously, the alleged smartphone was listed with a name ‘Foxconn Pixel 3 XL’ on Geekbench. It revealed that the handset will offer 6GB of RAM, which itself was quite surprising, since the ‘regular’ flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL only had 4GB of RAM.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Keeping the rumors aside, Google is yet to officially provide a launch date for or even confirm the existence of these upcoming toned-down Pixel 3 smartphones. The search giant is hosting its annual developer conference I/O 2019 from May 7 to May 9, and back in the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. This will be the fourth time since 2016 that Google I/O will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.