comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbech; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'
News

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbech; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'

News

The Pixel 3a XL is listed with 4GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie on Geekbench.

  • Updated: January 30, 2019 9:41 AM IST
Google Pixel Stand

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Rumors and leaks have already tipped the existence of upcoming Google Pixel 3 ‘Lite’ variants, but newly-discovered information suggests it might not be called the Google Pixel 3 Lite XL. The listing spotted on Geekbench now reveals that it Google might be looking at different name for ‘Lite’ variants of Pixel 3 flagships.

According to the benchmark listing, the ‘Lite’ variant of Pixel 3 XL might get a new naming convention, as the log refers to it as the ‘Google Pixel 3a XL’ instead of anticipated Google Pixel 3 XL Lite. In terms of performance scores, the Google Pixel 3a XL managed slightly over half the scores of Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. It scored 1,640 in single-core and 4,973 in multi-core tests.

Android Q release: Face ID, system-wide dark theme, improved privacy and other features expected

Also Read

Android Q release: Face ID, system-wide dark theme, improved privacy and other features expected

While the Geekbench listing (via GizChina) doesn’t reveal the name of the processor, it can only be guessed that Google will include Snapdragon 710 SoC. The listing only notes an octa-core Qualcomm processor with 1.71GHz clock speed, ARM implementer 81 architecture 8 variant 6 part 2050 revision 13. Additionally, the smartphone can be seen sporting 4GB RAM from the listing, which is different from last time’s 6GB RAM.

Previously, the alleged smartphone was listed with a name ‘Foxconn Pixel 3 XL’ on Geekbench. It revealed that the handset will offer 6GB of RAM, which itself was quite surprising, since the ‘regular’ flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL only had 4GB of RAM.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Keeping the rumors aside, Google is yet to officially provide a launch date for or even confirm the existence of these upcoming toned-down Pixel 3 smartphones. The search giant is hosting its annual developer conference I/O 2019 from May 7 to May 9, and back in the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. This will be the fourth time since 2016 that Google I/O will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3 Lite

Google Pixel 3 Lite
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP with LED Flash
  • Published Date: January 30, 2019 9:41 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 30, 2019 9:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbech; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG teases secret cave on Vikendi map in new video
thumb-img
News
Airtel Digital TV users can scan a QR code to switch to new TV pricing; here is how
thumb-img
Gaming
How PM Narendra Modi smartly explained PUBG Mobile addiction and technology

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbech; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'

Apple to lower iPhone prices in certain markets to boost falling sales

Redmi Note 7 global launch teased

Apple Q1 earnings reveal declining iPhone sales as services revenue increases

Vodafone reintroduces Rs 50, 100 and Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto G7 Plus hands-on images leaked

News

Moto G7 Plus hands-on images leaked
Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbech; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbech; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'
Google Duo could soon get a web version: Report

News

Google Duo could soon get a web version: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone with Snapdragon 425 launched in Europe

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone with Snapdragon 425 launched in Europe
Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launching on February 20 in India

News

Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launching on February 20 in India

हिंदी समाचार

शाोओमी रेडमी नोट 7 ग्लोबल वेरिएंट जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Vivo V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन 20 फरवरी को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

गूगल के वीडियो कॉलिंग ऐप 'Google Duo' का वेब वर्जन जल्द होगा लॉन्च

ओप्पो सस्ती कीमत में पेश करेगा इन डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर वाला F11 Pro स्मार्टफोन!

शाओमी Mi Days सेल का आज है आखिरी दिन, जानें सभी ऑफर्स और डील्स

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbech; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'
News
Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbech; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'
Apple to lower iPhone prices in certain markets to boost falling sales

News

Apple to lower iPhone prices in certain markets to boost falling sales
Redmi Note 7 global launch teased

News

Redmi Note 7 global launch teased
Apple Q1 earnings reveal declining iPhone sales as services revenue increases

News

Apple Q1 earnings reveal declining iPhone sales as services revenue increases
Vodafone reintroduces Rs 50, 100 and Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges

News

Vodafone reintroduces Rs 50, 100 and Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges