Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL users reporting call quality and connection issues

Yet another addition to the growing list of problems with the latest Google Pixel smartphones.

  Published: December 20, 2018 11:16 AM IST
The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were launched in October this year, and immediately won praise on some counts, including the excellent camera. However, as an ever growing list of issues will point out, the new phones are far from perfect. The latest in the list of problems being reported by users of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are issues related to call quality and connection.

According to new reports based on complaints on Google product forums and Reddit, a large number of users are suggesting that the new phones have serious call quality issues, which include poor audio on calls, microphone failures, long call connection times and more. Many users will complain that while the smartphones succeed on other counts including camera quality and up-to-date software, they are falling short on the basics.

There seems to be no firm fix for this, and Google has not been able to pinpoint the problem to a specific cause either. The issues are further taking place in multiple countries and on multiple carriers, so it does not appear to be an issue limited to any region. Whatever be the case, it’s further cause for embarrassment for Google, which is facing a crisis of confidence among its buyers and long-time fans.

Some of the key issues already reported include camera bugs, video distortion due to notification vibrations, memory management issues, problems with fast wireless charging when using third-party chargers, the camera failing to save images in some cases, and more. While some of these have been fixed through software updates, the general volume of issues has been bad for the image of Google’s device division, with many suggesting that the company simply does not care enough and should stop making smartphones altogether.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 11:16 AM IST

