Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL December security patch rolling out with third-party camera error fix

Google has been rolling out December security patch from some time, and some users haven't got this error fixed despite the update.

  Published: December 24, 2018 9:32 AM IST
Google’s December 2018 security patch is said to have fixed the fatal error in third-party camera apps on Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, as per some users. The flagship smartphones recently started receiving the latest Android security patch for December along with other specific updates meant to improve device performance and usability.

Google did write about the camera improvements in patch A-110969183, but didn’t state that it was specifically for the fatal camera error. It only said that the patch intends to improve camera performance on Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL devices. Moreover, Google hasn’t recognized the issue officially.

Google Pixel devices now receiving Android December security patch

Google Pixel devices now receiving Android December security patch

Some affected Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users have now reported that December update by Google has actually fixed the fatal camera error. These users took on primary support thread for the issue, however, not all users have claimed the fix as it continues to plague their device even after the update.

Having said that, the latest update by Google has already been made available for users as factory images and OTA files on developer support website for manual installation. This apparently improves RAM management for the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL devices as well. The issue was flagged back in early November, and Google had also promised a fix for it.

The list of bugs on Google Pixel smartphones this year has surprised everyone. One such issue was around the saving of images in some circumstances. Google is yet to fix the issue, but a temporary workaround for that issue is to turn off HDR.

  Published Date: December 24, 2018 9:32 AM IST

