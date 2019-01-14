Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are arguably two of the best flagship smartphones in the market right now. While Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL offer the best camera experience on any smartphone with Google’s HDR processing system, the smartphones have silently gained support for a different kind of HDR recently. Netflix, the popular OTT video streaming platform, now supports HDR videos on these two devices. The OTT platform offers content that range from old school SD quality to 4K but it also offers some content in HDR format. On Netflix, HDR content mean that the videos will have more dynamic range than a traditional format.

In comparison to a non-HDR content, the HDR content will have brighter whites and deeper blacks for a more vivid experience. While the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are yet to show up on Netflix‘s website under the list of smartphones that support HDR videos, Android Police claims that some users of the 2018 Pixel devices have already received the feature. The report notes that some users are seeing the HDR label appearing right next to the title on Netflix app.

The label is not appearing on all the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL models and our own Pixel 3 XL does not have that feature just yet. This could mean that the update is still in process and Netflix is working on making it available to all Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users around the world. Netflix notes that to view HDR videos on a supported Android smartphone, users must have version 5.0 or higher installed on their smartphone. To stream HDR content, users must also have a steady internet speed of 25Mbps or higher and the streaming quality must be set to high in the settings.

One other precursor to experience HDR content on Netflix is to have subscribed to a four-screen plan, which is priced at Rs 800 in India. According to a Quartz report, Netflix is estimated to have produced 345 original series, movies and other production in 2018 alone. The content is estimated to be equivalent to around 90,000 minutes or 1,500 hours of viewing time. It had set a budget of $13 billion for the year and has recently ventured into interactive content production as well.