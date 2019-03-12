comscore
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL owners experiencing microphone and call-quality issues

A Pixel 3 user reported this issue back in November 2018, and now, it seems to be getting more attraction.

  Published: March 12, 2019 1:01 PM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL (16)

A couple of Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users are reportedly experiencing microphone and call quality issues. According to posts on Reddit and Google forums, whenever a Pixel 3 user calls, the audio quality on the receiver’s side is creating issues, including a ‘tinny’ sound, choppy audio, and echoes. In addition, the audio quality is fine on the caller’s end. The issue also occurs when calls are made to landline or a cell phone.

“When calling people, sound quality on my end is fine but the quality on the receivers end is terrible. Sufficiently bad that I can’t actually talk to people at times. Symptoms include choppy audio, words being cut off, extreme echo and tinniness, periods of complete silence, words being ‘stacked’ and more. This issue is now present on 100 percent of calls, including calls to landlines, mobile services and VoIP services,” a user reported on Google forum.

Furthermore, the user reported this issue back in November 2018, and now, it seems to be getting more attraction. Additionally, a senior Pixel community member “escalated the issue last November,” AndroidAuthority reported. To recall, the Google Pixel 3 packs a premium build quality and a glass rear. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Watch: Jio Home IoT Solutions

The device offers a 5.5-inch FHD+ display along with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The handset comes packed with a single-SIM device and offers an eSIM. Optics wise, there is a single 12.2-megapixel camera on the rear side along with the LED flash. On the front, the company has fused a combination of an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens + an 8-megapixel standard lens. The stock Android smartphone is backed by a 2,915mAh non-removable battery and ships with Android 9 Pie.

